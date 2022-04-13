Pedro Pascal Can’t Contain His Laughter Over Oscar Isaac Thinking Moon Knight Would Beat the Mandalorian in a Fight

When it comes to celebrity friendships, there aren’t many pairings we adore more than Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascal, and both men are currently thriving. Isaac is starring in Marvel’s Moon Knight, which just released its third episode on Dinsey+ today, and he will be heard later this year lending his voice to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Part One. Pascal’s had one new movie, The Bubble, hit Netflix this month and he has another, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, coming at the end of the month. Of course, fans are also eager to see him return to Star Wars: The Mandalorian later this year. The big question now is… Who would win in a fight between Moon Knight and Mando? Well, Isaac and Pascal both have opinions and it’s hilarious.

“Moon Knight would definitely win, and who cares if Pedro agrees because it’s fact,” Isaac joked when speaking with Remezcla. “You can’t argue facts.” The outlet shared the response with Pascal, who had an amazing reaction. “Okay, let me just get this straight. So, he says that Moon Knight would beat The Mandalorian in a fight?” Pascal asked before breaking out into fake laughter. “That’s so sweet,” he mocked. You can watch the video below:

We recently asked #OscarIssac who he thinks would win in a fight between #MoonKnight and #TheMandalorian — his answer: Moon Knight. Well, @PedroPascal1 has some thoughts (or should we say laughs) on that response… pic.twitter.com/1qzPcJddzZ — REMEZCLA (@REMEZCLA) April 13, 2022

Moon Knight is already a big hit with audiences and critics alike. Currently, the new series is up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 87% critics score and a 93% audience score. ComicBook.com‘s Adam Barnhardt gave the show’s premiere a 5 out of 5 and called it Marvel’s “strongest.” Moon Knight producer Grant Curtis recently spoke with Collider and explained that the possibilities for the character’s future are essentially endless.

“What I will say is this: because we delve into so many interesting tones in the tapestry we eventually weave together with this show, the action-adventure globetrotting, the bump in the night horror aspects of it, the mental health character study, the humor, I do think wherever [Marvel President] Kevin [Feige] wants this character to go in the future, I don’t think there’s any corner in the MCU that that Moon Knight cannot inhabit naturally,” Curtis explained. “And that is a testament not only to the character on the page, but the character that Oscar Isaac brings to the screen. I would take this amazing cast with me. And if it can’t be this cast in the future: People, and artists-men, and crafts-women, who are at the top of their game, just like Oscar [Isaac], Ethan [Hawke] and May [Calamawy] are. That makes my job so much easier when these actors.”

As for The Mandalorian, the third season has wrapped filming. Aside from the return of Pascal in the titular role and the news that Back to the Future legend Christopher Lloyd will be joining the series, not much is known about the upcoming season. However, many big names in Star Wars are expected to appear at Star Wars Celebration next month, including The Mandalorian‘s Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon).

