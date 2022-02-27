Saturday Night Live: Marvel’s Infinity Gauntlet Appears in New Sketch

The Infinity Gauntlet, arguably the most iconic item featured in Marvel’s Studio’s Infinity Saga, appeared during a sketch in Saturday’s episode of Saturday Night Live. The segment features the episode’s host John Mulaney and cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kenan Thompson, Bowen Yang, and Heidi Gardner, playing friends enjoying a meal at a restaurant together. Things get awkward when the dinner conversation turns towards COVID-19 and the changing restrictions around the pandemic. Each character tries a different means of escape, with Gardner’s character pulling out an Infinity Gauntlet and snapping herself out of existence, dusting effect and all.

Her husband (Yang) doesn’t even notice until the end of the sketch when he’s heard shouting, “Where’s my wife?” You can watch the bit below.

Mulaney opened his return to Saturday Night Live with a standup routine for a monologue. He wasn’t afraid to get personal, including about the birth of his son with girlfriend Olivia Munn.

“We were in the delivery room, my girlfriend had just given birth. They put him on this warmer under this really bright light and he just looks up at the light,” Mulaney said. “He was annoyed but he didn’t say anything. That’s my son. A polite man in an uncomfortable situation that’s not going to make a fuss. He’s a very good boy.”

Last night’s SNL also included an appearance by Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man star Paul Rudd. Fans were not pleased with the brief Weekend Update segment.

Next week’s episode of Saturday Night Live will have Oscar Isaac hosting ahead of his debut as Marvel’s newest hero in . The episode’s musical guest is Charli XCX.

Following that, DC gets a turn. Zoë Kravitz will host on the heels of her role as Catwoman in . Rosalía is the episode’s musical guest.

The Infinity Gauntlet is no longer a threat in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though the characters in that universe are still reeling from its effects. Wanda Maximoff had to process the trauma of losing Vision during the battle against Thanos, as seen in WandaVision. As seen in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson had to step up to fill Steve Rogers’ shoes as Captain America. The Infinity Stones and Infinity Gauntlet from other universes in the multiverse have appeared. Sometimes they’re a threat as in Other times, they’re more of a joke, like in .