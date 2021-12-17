Spider-Man 3 Star Jacob Batalon Arrives on Set With New Look

✖

After some delays, production for Marvel's Spider-Man 3 is finally about to begin! This week, franchise star Tom Holland shared a hilarious video of him opening the script iPad, and he's not the only one settling into Atlanta. Jacob Batalon, who plays Spidey's BFF Ned Leeds, took to his Instagram stories today with a photo of himself that proves he's ready to step back into Ned's shoes. In fact, the actor has been bald in all of his recent photos, but he's now donning that classic Ned hair.

"Ned just wanted to stop in and say hi," Batalon posted on Instagram. You can check out a screenshot of his story below:

Batalon was most recently seen in Quibi's 50 States of Fright. His episodes, which focus on legends from Colorado, unfold in what many believe to be one of the most haunted places in the states. ComicBook.com recently caught up with the actor to talk about his connection to the horror genre, his thoughts on the supernatural, and the movies that most scare him. He also talked about the news that Jamie Foxx will be showing up in Spider-Man 3.

"I'm a huge fan of Jamie Foxx," Batalon shared." Literally, I grew up watching his things and so being able to work with all these influential people in these movies has been like a godsend. I truly can't believe ... it's really because of Spider-Man that I get to meet all my heroes, so just having Jamie Foxx, he's so prolific. He's very diverse and he does do everything and it's so awesome to really just know that he's in our project. That's so awesome."

The delay of Black Widow, The Eternals, and Shang-Chi does not seem to impact the Marvel films scheduled for 2022 and beyond. The third Spider-Man movie is a Sony film, so if it is going to delay beyond its already-moved-to December 2021 date, such news would have to come from Sony rather than Disney and Marvel Studios. Disney+ recently pushed The Falcon and The Winter Soldier to 2021 but promised WandaVision would be arriving on the streaming service in 2020. 2020 now officially marks the first year since 2009 that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have not released a new movie.

Spider-Man 3 is currently set for release on December 17, 2021.