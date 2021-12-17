Spider-Man: No Way Home: Spider-Man's Very Strange Day! Children’s Book Cover Revealed

✖

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theatres at the end of the year (hopefully), and Marvel fans are eager to see a trailer for the highly-anticipated movie. Each day brings new hope that a trailer is around the corner, but Sony has yet to release any footage from the film. However, the company did release a first look at the cover for a new children's book titled Spider-Man: No Way Home: Spider-Man's Very Strange Day! that's meant to tie in with Spider-Man: Now Way Home (via The Direct).

You can read the Spidey book's official description from Amazon here: "The duo that brought you Spider-Man: Far From Home: Spider-Man Swings Through Europe is back! Written by Calliope Glass and illustrated by Andrew Kolb, this picture book features the same vibrant, stylized art and entertaining storytelling style to tap into the third Spider-Man film from Sony and Marvel Studios. This delightful, stylized picture book will take Spider-Man and his friends to a whole new location―one packed full of mystery and magic just waiting to be explored." You can check out the cover art below:

(Photo: Marvel)

In addition to Tom Holland in the titular role, Spider-Man: No Way Home will also see the return of Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds. Benedict Cumberbatch is also expected to appear in the movie as Doctor Strange. In addition to the confirmed stars, there have also been many casting rumors been floating around since the movie's production began last year. Huge names have been teased like Kirsten Dunst as MJ from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, Alfred Molina as Doc Ock from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2, Charlie Cox as Daredevil from the Netflix series, and potentially more. However, the biggest rumors of them all have been former Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Holland has denied these rumors, but many fans aren't buying it.

"It would be amazing if they were because they haven't told me that yet and I am Spider-Man and I've read the script from the beginning to the end," Holland recently told Jimmy Fallon. "So it would be a miracle if they could keep that from me."

Despite Holland's attempts to dissuade rumors, Molina recently flat out confirmed he was in the movie. "When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be some great big secret," he told Variety. "But, you know, it’s all over the internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood!"

Spider-Man: No Way Home: Spider-Man's Very Strange Day! is currently available for pre-order on Amazon, and will be officially released on November 2nd. Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently scheduled to hit theatres on December 17th.