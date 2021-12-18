Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Cancels Appearances Due to COVID

Spider-Man: No Way Home finally hit theaters this weekend and it’s having amazing success at the box office despite the threat of the Omicron variant. The new Marvel movie is shattering box office records and even managed to rake in $121 million on Friday alone. In addition to making money, the movie is getting rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film is currently “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a critics score of 94% after 270 reviews, but its audience score is even more impressive. At the time of this writing, the movie is up on the review site with a 99% audience score after 10,000+ reviews. However, COVID concerns are still affecting some screenings. Franchise star Tom Holland was supposed to make appearances at theaters this week and canceled due to the new variant.

According to Variety, Holland and a special guest had planned to surprise theater-goers at screenings on Friday in Los Angeles at the TCL Chinese Theatre and AMC at The Grove mall. However, the plan was canceled hours before due to COVID-19 concerns. Apparently, concerns about crowd control issues were also a factor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since the pandemic began, no movie has earned more than $100 million in its opening weekend. The closest is the Spider-Man spinoff Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which opened at $90 million. That makes it even more shocking that No Way Home is poised to cruise easily past that number. Current projections say it could make up to $240 million this weekend.

As for Holland’s future in the MCU, there are currently rumors that he will be starring in another Spider-Man trilogy for Sony. Total Film recently spoke with the actor and he made it clear that no matter what, he would be there for the next person who will wear the Spider-Man mask.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.

More Spider-Man: No Way Home Coverage

