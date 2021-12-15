Spider-Man: No Way Home: Watch Tom Holland Tear Up After World Premiere

After multiple delays Spider-Man: No Way Home will finally debut in theaters this week, meaning just a few days ago came the world premiere of the highly anticipated Marvel Studios production. Actor Tom Holland has been selling the movie hard for quite some time at this point and a new video from the premiere of the film shows him thanking fans and getting a little emotional about it. Just a few weeks ago Holland appeared at a special event to screen the final trailer for the movie, thanking fans at that time as well saying: “I honestly cannot wait for you to see the film. There are so many surprises, so many get up to your feet, stamp your feet moments in this film.”

Despite being incredibly popular and a key pillar of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Holland has already cast a bit of doubt on his future as the wallcrawler, hinting previously about being okay with hanging up the tights. “I don’t know what the future of ‘Spider-Man’ looks like,” Holland previously revealed to extra. “I don’t know whether I’m going to be a part of it. Spider-Man will always live on in me, and I know that Amy and the studio are keen to figure out what the next chapter of Spider-Man looks like. If that happens to be with me, then that’s very exciting; but if it’s time for me to walk away, then I’ll do so proudly.” All that said, Holland has already pitched a fourth movie to Sony and Marvel Studios.

https://twitter.com/gilmour34/status/1470669143624101892

Holland has also reiterated that reports of him being done with the part were exaggerated, noting that while he doesn’t have a deal to return just yet but that he is eager to be back. If Sony Pictures has their way though he’ll be back, and soon.

“The thing that I can say, and this is actually the accurate scoop on this, which is that the two companies have a terrific working relationship and I think it’s a mutual hope that that would continue,” Sony Pictures CEO Tom Rothman revealed to ComicBook.com at the World Premiere of No Way Home. “But there really isn’t anything definitive at this moment because the truth of the matter is we gotta ride this puppy and see what happens.”

“As long as [Holland] wants to make Spider-Man movies, we will make Spider-Man movies, and I’m a producer, and I always think everything’s going to work out,” producer Amy Pascal added. When asked whether that means Holland will actually return to the role, she added, “If I have my way, he will.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere exclusively in movie theaters on December 17, 2021.