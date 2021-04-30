The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Showrunner Basically Confirms Discussions of Chris Evans Cameo

✖

Marvel fans are incredibly thrilled that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ended with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) finally becoming the new Captain America, and the recent announcement of Captain America 4 has everyone even more excited to watch the Cap legacy continue. However, there's still the looming question of Steve Rogers' (Chris Evans) fate and whether or not he's still alive. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier didn't confirm Steve's status, but instead referred to him as "gone." In a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, head writer Malcolm Spellman sort of revealed that there were discussions of bringing in Evans for a cameo, which obviously would have confirmed he's still alive.

"It was discussed, I think. I don't know. I'm officially saying I don’t know," Spellman teased. Yahoo’s Kevin Polowy recapped Spellman's response, asking, "You’re officially saying it may have been discussed but you don’t know exactly what was discussed?" Spellman replied, "That’s exactly right." You can watch the clip in the tweet below:

Malcolm Spellman did pretty much confirm they considered bringing Chris Evans' Old Man Steve Rogers in for a #FalconAndWinterSoldier cameo pic.twitter.com/gncjqNnpDu — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) April 30, 2021

During another recent interview with Inverse, Spellman admitted he doesn't even know Steve's fate. "I've got to tell you the truth, my friend. Marvel won’t tell me what happened to Steve, so we were able to write whatever we wanted because we don't know. We’re wondering if Steve’s on the moon too, you know what I’m saying? That’s as good a guess as anything because they won't tell me," Spellman shared.

Captain America 4 is set to be written by Spellman, who signed on to pen the script with Dalan Musson. There are already rumors that Chris Evans could return as Steve Rogers, but it's safe to assume Mackie will be taking on the role of Cap in the MCU for the foreseeable future. Hopefully, the movie will answer the question of Steve's fate once and for all.

Every episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision are currently streaming on Disney+. The rest of the year's release schedule includes Loki premiering on Disney+ on June 11th, Black Widow in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.