Thor: Love and Thunder Star Jaimie Alexander Wants a Lady Sif TV Show

Last year, Jaimie Alexander made her long-awaited return as Lady Sif in an episode of Loki. The star appeared in a scene that featured Loki (Tom Hiddleston) stuck in a time loop with Sif, who continually beat him up for cutting her hair. The fun little cameo marked Alexander's first time playing Sif since she appeared in two episodes of Agents of SHIELD during the show's first and second seasons. Before that, she was last seen in Thor (2011) and Thor: The Dark World (2013). Now, Lady Sif is finally returning to the big screen in Thor: Love and Thunder, which hits theatres tonight. It's clear Alexander loves playing the hero. In fact, she took to Instagram this week to suggest some TV show ideas.

"If Lady Sif had a series, what would YOU like to see? I'm loving some #BetaRayBill 🔥 What do you think @walter.simonson.5 ??😉 #skuttlebutt #surtur #korbinite #thor #sif ⚔️🛡," Alexander wrote. You can check out her post here.

When it comes to her return in Thor: Love and Thunder, it sounds like Alexander didn't have to get in shape for her role in the film. "For this movie, I didn't have to train. And you'll see why," she recently teased at the Thor: Love and Thunder premiere.

Thor: Love and Thunder sees the return of Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi along with a cast of Marvel favorites. In addition to Alexander, the new movie will see the return of Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Waititi (Korg). The movie is also set to include some of the Guardians of the Galaxy stars. Love and Thunder will also feature some MCU newcomers, including Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher and Russell Crowe in the role of Zeus. In the past, Waititi has teased that Thor: Love and Thunder "is so insane and also very romantic."

"I mean, I started this journey with her [Portman], playing opposite her in the first film and to reunite now and have Jane being in a very different place and also Thor having to be in a different place," Hemsworth recently shared. "It was a lot of fun and, you know, we got a chance to sort of answer some of the unanswered questions that we left the second film with when they parted. We didn't really know what actually happened. Did she dump him? Did he dump her? Who left who? Etcetera. So we had a lot of fun answering those questions."

Thor: Love & Thunder is scheduled to be released in theatres on July 8th.