WandaVision: Paul Bettany Has Adorable Response to Kevin Smith’s Emotional Finale Reaction

✖

WandaVision came to an end yesterday and fans of the Marvel series are having big emotional reactions to the finale. Unsurprisingly, one such fan is Kevin Smith, the director known for helming movies such as Clerks and Mallrats. Smith is a huge Marvel fan and often shares his tear-filled reactions to Marvel trailers, movies, and episodes. The director's tear-filled WandaVision post got a great response from Paul Bettany (Vision), who clearly understands the pain.

"Watched it 3 times. Loved it ALL. Show was everything I wanted it to be. For the folks who say I cry over movies/TV because I’m too stoned? I haven’t smoked weed in a week. Stop blaming the herb.

I’m just a soft boy. Anyway... Goodbye, @wandavision. We’ll say hello again," Smith wrote. "Call me man, I’m here for you," Bettany replied. You can check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Smith (@thatkevinsmith)

Recently, Smith took to social media to praise Elizabeth Olsen's performance and called for her to get an Emmy (we agree, Kevin!). While many people enjoy Smith's Marvel-related posts, some folks aren't fans. In fact, one person took the time to go through Smith's tweets and screenshot his Marvel takes only to accuse him of being a "sycophant." Unfortunately for that person, Smith is known for calling out people who are rude to him, and this incident was no exception.

As for more WandaVision, director Matt Shakman recently confirmed there are currently no plans for a second season.

"I love working at Marvel," Shakman told Collider. "It's the best place in the world. They're so great with filmmakers and I've had such a great journey with this show. We have no plans for WandaVision Season 2 at all -- that could change, of course. It all depends on what's the story. We were very focused on telling this story over nine episodes and hopefully coming to a conclusion that feels satisfying and also surprising."

All nine episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+. The rest of 2021's Marvel Cinematic Universe line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiering on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ on June 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

Watch WandaVision on Disney+.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.