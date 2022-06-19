Watch Marvel Star Elizabeth Olsen Celebrate the Upcoming Release of Her New Children's Book

There was a time when Elizabeth Olsen was known best as the younger sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, but these days she is thriving as one of the most popular stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Olsen made her debut as Wanda Maximoff in the post-credits scene of Captain America: The Winter Soldier and went on to appear in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame before her character fully transformed into the Scarlet Witch in Disney+'s WandaVision. This year, Olsen reprised the role once again in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and fans are eager to see what's next for her. While fans await news on a possible Scarlet Witch standalone movie, Olsen has some other exciting projects in the works. Not only will she be starring in the HBO Max limited series, Love and Death, but she and her husband, Robbie Arnett, are releasing a children's book called Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective.

"🚨Countdown! 10 days until Hattie hits the stands in a bookstore near you! Be the first to get your copy. Follow the link in bio and get your own Hattie Harmony stress ball 🧶 Tag a friend who could use a worry detective in their life!" the official account for the book series shared this week. In the video, Arnett and Olsen celebrate the upcoming release of their book in the cutest way. Check it out below:

"Robbie and I couldn't be more thrilled to introduce the world to Hattie Harmony," Olsen told PEOPLE. "Inspired by the picture books we adored as kids, we hope that Hattie will become a friend and a welcomed reminder to be kind to yourself and to each other." She added, "We couldn't have brought Hattie's world to life without Marissa Valdez's imaginative illustrations. In the words of Hattie Harmony... 'Worry, Worry, Go Away... There's No Time For You Today.'"

"When we sat down to write Hattie Harmony, our goal was to create a relatable character who made talking about complicated feelings fun and engaging for kids," Olsen and Arnett said in a joint statement. "We hope Hattie Harmony will become a welcomed reminder that it's okay to speak up when we need help and to always treat ourselves and others with kindness."

Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective goes on sale on June 28th.