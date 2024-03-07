Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Teases New Plot

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's social media accounts are teasing the plot for the third movie. The movie's account tweeted Miles Morales v. Miles G. Morales with both of their logos next to each other. As fans will remember, the "evil" variant of Spider-Man had our hero tied up as catastrophe lurched towards his home universe. With this post, fans are thinking that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will be exploring the conflict between these two very different variants of Miles Morales. It was pretty clear by the end of the last movie that there was no reasoning with the young Prowler. So, the only way back home to save everything from The Spot is through a pretty big fight.

Thematically, this is pitch perfect for the Spider-Verse movies. Each one of them deals with identity in their own way. The Multiverse draws a lot of the attention, but really, these films are stories about Miles Morales carving out his own identity amid a sea of people who are similar to him. In fact, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hammers down into those themes further by highlighting the "Canon Event" theme. There's no room for variation between Spider-People because the building blocks of how they come to be are so rigid.

Miles Morales flies in the face of this at every turn. People think he has to be one way to be Spider-Man and that is disproven by his triumph over Miguel. Even his closest allies had their doubts, despite not being able to verbalize those towards him. Now, with the literal fate of the multiverse on the line, Miles is going to have to defeat a version of himself that found a different way to carry on a mantle. What makes our hero the "Ultimate Spider-Man" might just be his ability to color outside of the lines. We'll see more when Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse hits theaters.

What's The Deal With Miles G. Morales?

(Photo: Sony Pictures Animation)

An audible gasp ripped through the crowd when Miles G. Morales was revealed in the last few minutes of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. While some of the viewers probably ferreted out the twist of Miles ending up in the universe his spider came from, the shock of an alternate version of our hero still hit like a ton of bricks. A lot of work went into designing Miles' doppelgänger. Co-director Justin K. Thompson actually described the character in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie, by Ramin Zahed. Earth 42 is stranger than it appears.

"Miles comes face to face with this other version of himself and realizes that because one thing dropped the other way, everything changed due to the 'butterfly effect,' where one small change can result in later changes to a deterministic nonlinear system—in this case an entire reality," Thompson said in the art book. "Internally, we decided to call this parallel-world version 'Miles G. Morales' to avoid confusion."

What To Expect From Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse?

(Photo: Sony Pictures Animation)

People are expecting a ton from the next Spider-Verse entry. Co-director Joaquim Dos Santos knows that the trailer for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will probably blow the roof off the Internet. However, while some viewers might be looking forward to the spectacle, the creative team knows the people are coming for Miles Morales and his family dynamics. That's the goal, and they're going to carry it out in the next two.

"I think all these trailers do," Dos Santos said of the third movie's future trailer. "I mean, look, I don't think we'd be doing our job if we didn't try to wow at every turn. I think one thing that we are incredibly cognizant of is, as big and as crazy as the film got, what we're really locked in on is the journey of Miles and his family and his relation to his friends. So absolutely all the visuals are gonna be there, but I think continuing that journey and that sort of love affair that we have with Miles, with his journey, I think that's gonna be the thing that really sort of grabs people."

What else will happen in Beyond the Spider-Verse? Let us know down in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.