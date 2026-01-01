Avengers: Doomsday’s Teasers Just Missed a Golden Opportunity to Solve the MCU’s Biggest Mystery

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting worse at solving mysteries. The biggest problem seems to be that Marvel Studios consistently bites off more than it can chew. With so many movies and shows, more questions are being asked than can be answered. For instance, the Disney+ series Secret Invasion introduces G’iah, a run-of-the-mill Skrull who receives a major upgrade after a run-in with the Harvest. She uses her new abilities to defeat Gravik and save the world, but the show’s finale makes it seem like that’s only the beginning of her journey. However, she’s yet to return in any way, shape, or form, which leaves arguably the strongest character in the franchise MIA.

Of course, the negative reception to Secret Invasion probably has something to do with G’iah’s absence, as the powers that be don’t want to remind the world of their mistakes. But not every mystery comes with so much baggage. In fact, there’s a lingering one that could be a lay-up for the MCU if it plays its cards right. Avengers: Doomsday isn’t pulling its weight, though, dropping the ball in a significant way by not referencing the mystery in its second teaser.

Thor Has Unfinished Business With One of the MCU’s Newest Characters

Phase Five of the MCU is very hit-or-miss. Half of the movies in it are good, and the other half aren’t worth writing home about. The saving grace of this era in the MCU’s history is that it jumps into the mutant pool headfirst. Deadpool & Wolverine serves as the Merc With a Mouth’s introduction to the MCU, and he isn’t alone, bringing a variant of Logan along with him. The two team up to take down a rogue faction of the Time Variance Authority, which is working to destroy all realities it deems unworthy of existence. However, before being sent to the Void, Wade Wilson learns about his future from the TVA, including an upcoming run-in with a certain God of Thunder.

Despite Mr. Paradox’s best efforts, Deadpool catches a glimpse of his future, where he looks worse for wear on the battlefield. Fortunately, another hero is by his side, Thor, who is helping his ally deal with the pain. But Wade getting up close and personal with an Asgardian isn’t what catches his attention; it’s the fact that the god is crying. Throughout the rest of Deadpool & Wolverine, Wade continuously wonders why Thor is crying. He never gets his answer because there are bigger fish to fry, but he’s sure to learn the truth eventually. It just may not be Doomsday that gets the honor of spilling the beans.

The MCU Doesn’t Seem Ready to Do Deadpool a Solid

Prior to his brief appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, the last time Thor saw action was in Thor: Love and Thunder, which pitted him against Gorr the God Butcher. Defeating the villain was not easy, but the God of Thunder came out on top, and he received a gift for his troubles: a daughter, Love. She’s the focus of Doomsday‘s second teaser, with Thor praying to his father, Odin, asking him to provide him with the strength he needs to win his next fight and return home.

While it’s a touching moment, it’s also a bit bold for the MCU to assume that the world is ready to embrace Thor and Love’s relationship. After all, Love and Thunder is easily considered the worst of Thor’s solo movies. The better choice would have been to tease the God of Thunder meeting Deadpool, as the potential surrounding their future interaction is one of the only things that the fanbase can agree on.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026.

