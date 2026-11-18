The whole world is talking about actor Robert Pattinson (The Batman) being cast as the new James Bond, after a lengthy search to replace Daniel Craig. With Dune trilogy filmmaker Denis Villeneuve stepping in to direct the upcoming James Bond 26, and acclaimed crime-drama screenwriter Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) handling the script, there’s a high pedigree of creative talent shaping 007’s latest reinvention.

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Even after winning fans over as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Pattinson still faces his fair share of skepticism when it comes to getting cast. Some people like to bring up his past role as Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga, while others question everything from his charisma to his physicality. But there’s no questioning whether or not Robert Pattinson can shine in a spy-action role, because it’s something he’s already accomplished. In 2020 Pattinson gave a scene-stealing performance as a spy whose espionage schemes crisscross between past and future in Christopher Nolan’s criminally-underrated sci-fi-spy-thriller, Tenet.

Tenet Showcased Pattinson’s Action Chops & Spy Charisma

Warner Bros. Pictures

(WARNING: FULL SPOILERS) Tenet featured Robert Pattinson in the supporting role of “Neil” an agent of the mysterious Tenet spy organization. By the end of the film we learn that Neil is actually one of the first agents that “The Protagonist” (John David Washington) recruits into Tenet. Due to the film’s sci-fi twist of inverting time (or “inverted entropy”) Neil spends his career moving forward and backward through time, helping Tenet succeed in its complicated mission to avert a world-ending terrorist attack. More importantly, Neil is the pivotal figure who is tasked with going back in time training The Protagonist on Tenet’s mission, operations, and how to navigate the inverted entropy experience.

The two become so close that Neil acts as The Protagonist’s guardian angel, both at the start of th film (during a terrorist attack at a symphony) and at the climax, where Niel pulls his own personal “temporal pincer” manuever, saving The Protagonist from a bomb blast in the present, while a future version of himself moves backward through time to sacrifice his life so that The Protagonist can finally defuse a deadly bomb and retrieve a world-ending Algorithm.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Pattinson doesn’t get nearly the credit he deserves for his role as Niel. He showcased all of the physicality and charm of a James Bond type, while also having a much more complex internal story to navigtate. Neil isn’t just doing spywork aginst the terrorist Sator (Kenneth Branagh) and his forces: he’s also having to both finesse and protect his own boss, mentor, and best friend (The Protagonist) through a formative moment in his life, without ever tipping his friend off that he knows him and that they have a long history of espionage adventures still to come.

If Robert Pattinson can handle a spy-thriller as complicated as Tenet, playing a character like James Bond is well within his capabilities.