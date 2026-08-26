Denzel Washington’s Only Comic Book Movie Is an Underrated Action Thriller With an X-Men Favorite

Denzel Washington has built one of the most respected filmographies in American cinema, earning two Academy Awards, for Glory in 1989 and Training Day in 2001, while drawing Oscar nominations across five separate decades of work. His name alone has lured audiences into theaters, and prestigious directors including Spike Lee, Antoine Fuqua, and Tony Scott have cast Washington in multiple films. Despite that stature, Washington has never appeared in a single Marvel or DC production, a rare absence in an industry where almost every leading actor of his generation has taken on a superhero role at some point. That gap will close in 2028, when Washington makes his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut , though the studio has . Black Panther 3, however, will not be Washington’s first movie based on a comic book.

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On August 2, 2013, Washington starred in 2 Guns, an adaptation of the Boom! Studios comic by Steven Grant and Mateus Santolouco. Directed by Baltasar Kormákur, the film casts Washington as Bobby Trench, an undercover DEA agent, and Mark Wahlberg as Michael Stigman, an undercover Naval intelligence officer, two operatives who spend a year investigating each other without realizing they are chasing the same drug cartel. Complicating matters, a bank heist meant to net $3 million instead uncovers $43 million hidden in the vault, turning Trench and Stigman into targets for the cartel, a corrupt CIA division, and their own chains of command. One of these threats is Lieutenant Commander Harold Quince (James Marsden), Stigman’s commanding officer, who spends the back half of the film orchestrating a plan to steal the money for himself. The name is familiar because Marsden built his career playing Cyclops across four X-Men films, with Avengers: Doomsday being his next Marvel foray. In 2 Guns, casting Marsden as a scheming Naval officer willing to order a murder shatters the heroic image audiences most associate with him, subverting expectations.

You Should Give 2 Guns a Chance

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2 Guns is a great comic book movie that understands the action tropes, which allows it to constantly play with the audience’s expectations. Kormákur structures Trench and Stigman’s rivalry as a chain of overlapping deceptions, and the film commits to withholding information from the audience to match what the characters don’t know. As a result, the plot’s twists and turns genuinely land, which is not always the case in action cinema. On top of that, Washington plays with the moral uncertainty of the premise, embracing an ambiguity that keeps Trench’s loyalties uncertain well into the second act. Meanwhile, Wahlberg supplies the loose energy that appears in his best action-comedy work, and the tension between the two lead stars results in some of 2 Guns‘ best scenes. In fact, the movie opens with the two leads bickering, which helps establish their evolving dynamics.

That character work pays off once the plot turns serious, because 2 Guns spends enough time establishing Trench and Stigman’s partnership. In fact, the story prioritizes the two men’s chemistry over the mechanics of the heist itself, keeping the stakes personal as the duo’s mission is to figure out who is lying to them and why, instead of saving the city or facing a mighty foe. While the movie is not perfect and the multiple double-crossings have been criticized, 2 Guns still manages to remix the same ingredients that powered 48 Hrs. and Lethal Weapon a generation earlier. Any fan of the subgenre will be well served with Washington’s sole comic book movies, then.

Black Panther 3 opens in theaters on December 15, 2028, starring Washington in a mysterious role. 2 Guns is currently available on Netflix.