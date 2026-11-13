Margot Robbie Quietly Continued a Hollywood Tradition That’s Lasted 100 Years, And It’s Almost Forgotten

Not many actors have hit stardom the way that Margot Robbie did in the early 2010s, which led to her landing a role that continued a Hollywood trend that has been around for a century. Robbie broke out in 2013’s The Wolf of Wall Street and almost instantly became a household name. Her performance there was stellar and she continued to deliver the goods in everything from her charismatic turn in Focus to her excellent cameo in The Big Short. By the time 2016 rolled around, everyone was clamoring to see what she would do next and it turned out to be a huge year for her.

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It’s easy to remember that 2016 marked her debut as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, which was poorly received but her performance was one of the few highlights. However, Margot Robbie also had a major role in an even longer-running film franchise, even though it’s one that nobody seems to talk about. That year, Robbie starred as Jane Clayton in David Yates’ The Legend of Tarzan, adding her to a long and impressive line of actors who have taken on the iconic role. Despite the film being solid and having strong star power, The Legend of Tarzan isn’t remembered by all that many people.

Margot Robbie Was Great As Jane In The Legend Of Tarzan

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Jane and Tarzan are synonymous with one another. It’s incredibly rare to find a movie or show about Tarzan that doesn’t include Jane in some fashion. When David Yates brought a new version of the character to the big screen, he made sure to include Jane. Originally named Jane Porter, the character has had several name changes over the years, including going by Jane Clayton in The Legend of Tarzan. This relatively grounded take on Tarzan opted for an interesting backstory that gave this Jane something different to work with.

This story doesn’t pick up with Tarzan living in the wild. Instead, we see Tarzan (Alexander Skarsgård), real name John Clayton, living a normal life with his wife Jane, only for a corrupt British envoy to formulate a plot that makes him re-embrace his wild lifestyle. Part of that plan sees Margot Robbie’s Jane taken hostage, which is what makes Robbie’s turn as Jane stand out from other iterations. We don’t see her as an everyday woman who gets pulled into Tarzan’s wild lifestyle. Rather, she’s a feisty heroine who fits right in as Tarzan’s wife.

Reviews for The Legend of Tarzan were disappointing, yet most critics agreed that it wasn’t because of the performances. The actors, especially Robbie, delivered committed performances that were the best part of the film. The issues came from sluggish pacing, an uneven story, and some lackluster special effects. It’s part of why the film has been all but forgotten just a decade later. Robbie’s efforts rank her near the top of performances throughout history as Jane, though most people agree that Maureen O’Sullivan remains the pinnacle of the role.

Jane Is Quietly One Of The Most Consistent & Longest-Lasting Roles In Hollywood

There are plenty of takes on the character to compare it to, since Jane has been around for so long. She debuted in Edgar Rice Burroughs’ series of novels that date all the way back to 1912, with her first appearance coming in Tarzan of the Apes. Jane was brought to the big screen in 1918 for Tarzan of the Apes, played by Enid Markey. By 1930, Jane had shown up in several movies and was played by Karla Schramm, Louise Lorraine, Dorothy Dunbar, and Natalie King. It was in 1932 that the aforementioned O’Sullivan took over, portraying Jane in six movies across a decade.

So many other notable actresses played her in the years after, from Brenda Joyce and Vanessa Brown to Virginia Huston and Dorothy Hart to Eva Brent and Joanna Barnes. Bringing her into the modern age, Bo Derek and Andie MacDowell brought Jane to life in the ’80s, while the most famous take of most of our lifetimes was in Disney’s animated Tarzan from 1999, where the character was voiced by Minnie Driver. Olivia d’Abo, Spencer Locke, and Margot Robbie are the most recent film iterations, bringing the character to life across nearly 100 years.

Not many people think about it, but you’d be hard-pressed to find any media character who has been portrayed in cinema rather consistently over a century. Tarzan and Jane are a rare case, showcasing longevity that is unmatched. Despite that impressive feat, not many people talk about them among the longest-lasting characters. You would think that with Margot Robbie playing such an iconic Hollywood staple, it would be better remembered. Yet when you think of Robbie, you likely think of Harley Quinn, Tonya Harding, Sharon Tate, Barbie, or Naomi Lapaglia. As great as those roles are, Jane deserves high praise as well.

What are your thoughts on Margot Robbie’s Jane? Let us know in the comments.