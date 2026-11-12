Margot Robbie’s 3-Hour Hollywood Epic Is One of Her Best Despite Bombing at the Box Office

Margot Robbie is now recognized as an icon for her roles in films like The Wolf of Wall Street, Barbie, and DC’s Harley Quinn, but her filmography runs so much deeper than that. Robbie has been both a bombshell and a badass (often simultaneously) since her career began, like playing a fledgling con artist opposite Will Smith in the 2015 heist drama-romance Focus. Or, her turn playing Jane in the 2010s reboot of the Tarzan franchise, The Legend of Tarzan, or even her Oscar-nominated biopic performance as skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya.

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However, one of Margot Robbie’s most overlooked roles is also one of the best and most committed performances we’ve seen from the actress. It’s many of those aforementioned “iconic” performances all rolled into one, and it’s even more complicated in that it is a movie about making movies, in a bygone era of Hollywood where computers weren’t even something a filmmaker could imagine, let alone use.

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In 2022, Margot Robbie starred in Babylon, the latest film from Oscar-winning filmmaker Damien Chazelle (La La Land). Set in 1920s Hollywood, the classic epic follows a Mexican immigrant named Manny Torres (Diego Calva), who has ambitions to become one of the film industry’s big players. One night at a wild party, Manny meets Nellie LaRoy (Robbie), a wild New Jersey girl who has already declared herself to be the next big star of the screen. The film follows Manny and Nellie along their respective paths to power and/or stardom in Tinsel Town, including some dark alleys that change them both from young idealistic creators to hardened veterans of the cutthroat, at times soul-crushing, and just as often magical business of making movies. It left critics deeply divided, which didn’t help convince theatergoers (still hesitant in a post-COVID market) to turn up for over 3 hours of exploring Hollywood’s past, even with Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt headlining.

In many ways, Babylon feels like Damien Chazelle’s version of a Coen Bros. movie. It’s a wild, offbeat, odyssey into a uniquely Americana world – in this case Hollywood and its many different facets. From film sets to wild mansion parties, to underworld hangouts and the halls of the biggest classic studios, there is very little of Hollywood that Babylon leaves to the imagination, and to his credit, Chazelle makes his $80 million budget feel like it is worth $200+ million, with so many grand set pieces used to recreate classic Hollywood parties, on-location shoots with hundreds of extras and crew members, or even classic soundstages. and all the old film tech and techniques used in making films of the time.

Narratively, the film is a deep examination of how the many different kinds of American dreamers (men, women, gay, minorities, immigrants) all hope and struggle with chasing that dream. The film’s main story arc is also more than just an industry cultural tour: it’s a fictional rumination on real film history, and how technological advancements fundamentally changed the art (and artists) of the movie business. Those heady and ambitious themes weren’t necessarily as resonant in 2022 as they are in 2026, after Hollywood has been contending with AI and its threat to human creativity as the core of filmmaking.

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Beyond the deeper artistic commentary, Babylon is wildly entertaining as a showcase of so many different famous faces – almost all of whom are performing on some meta level that reflects their real-life careers and personas. That includes Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) popping up for a hilarious cameo opposite Robbie, playing on their similar looks; Brad Pitt playing a strapping Hollywood leading man trying to hang on to his crown through age and changing eras; Jean Smart (Hacks) as a biting and witty Hollywood reporter and critic; Jovan Adepo (It: Welcome to Derry) as a black musician trying to navigate a segregated industry; Tobey Maguire (Spider-Man) playing an unhinged LA mobster; and Li Jun Li (Sinners) as an Asian-American cabaret and film star.

In fact, Babylon might have the most stacked cast of any film in recent memory, with appearances from P.J. Byrne (The Boys), Luaks Haas (Inception), Chazelle’s wife Olviia Hamilton (La La Land), Max Minghella (Clayface), Katherine Waterston (Alien: Covenant) , Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Eric Roberts (The Dark Knight), Ethan Suplee (The Wolf of Wall Street), Jeff Garlin (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Olivia Wilde (The Invite), Patrick Fugit (Almost Famous), model Taylor Hill, Spike Jonze, and others.

Paramount

In the midst of that massive cast, Margot Robbie never loses her place as the star of the picture, which requires singing, dancing, snappy banter, comedic chops, and dramatic vulnerability at different points. As stated, Nellie LaRoy is a character who features many of the same qualities Robbie is loved for in other films like Barbie, The Wolf of Wall Street, or The Suicide Squad, but is also far more complex and layered than most of her characters; Nellie goes from lowbrow beginnings up through the wringer of fame, and ends up in the same dark place many other movie stars do. It’s quite an arc to watch. Babylon should’ve been the performance that put Margot Robbie at a whole new level of prestige, but instead, it ended up being an underperformer, earning just $64.9 million worldwide. But being overlooked doesn’t change the dedication Margot Robbie showed in this film. So if you’re a fan of hers, Babylon is a must-watch.

You can stream Babylon on Paramount+, where its runtime of over 3 hours won’t be a problem. Have you seen it?