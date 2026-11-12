Margot Robbie’s 5 Best Performances Outside of Harley Quinn, Including When She Played Herself

Time goes by, but for many people, Margot Robbie is still synonymous with Harley Quinn. And that’s not surprising, as she made the DC character her own, and even today, you’ll find fans talking about that performance, asking to see her return, or dressing up as her version of the character from Suicide Squad or Birds of Prey. But ignoring her career to that one role would be doing a disservice to the rest of the amazing work that established her as one of Hollywood’s main stars in the past few years.

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And while many of her films have been hits or found an audience in one way or another, others weren’t quite as successful. However, they gave Robbie the chance to show how much she can bring to the stories she’s part of. In this list, you’ll find some of her most impressive performances.

5) The Big Short

image courtesy of paramount pictures

If you’re a Robbie fan and haven’t heard of The Big Short, that’s okay, because it’s unfortunately one of the more overlooked movies in her career. She plays herself here, but you know what the best part is? She barely gets any screen time and still manages to steal the scene. It’s also quite different from the roles she’s usually known for. The story follows a group of investors who realize the American housing market is about to collapse and decide to bet against the financial system. But explaining all of that without losing the audience isn’t exactly easy, right? The movie was generally well-received, but its subject matter isn’t the most accessible.

That’s where Robbie comes in, playing herself in a bathtub to explain mortgage-backed securities and subprime loans. It’s a pretty funny scene since her cameo is so unexpected, but she totally commits to the joke and makes the explanation so much easier to follow than a long stretch of dialogue about the financial market ever could. Of course, we’re not talking about a performance that requires a major transformation or the kind of emotional depth she’s shown in some of her other roles. Still, her appearance works and proves that she’s had plenty of charisma and comedic timing from the start.

4) Z for Zachariah

image courtesy of lionsgate

Another movie that doesn’t get talked about much is Z for Zachariah, which makes sense because, overall, it didn’t win over most people. But when we focus specifically on Robbie’s performance, that’s a different story. And if you first got to know her through The Wolf of Wall Street or Suicide Squad, you might be surprised to see her in such a restrained role. In the film, she plays Ann Burden, a young woman who believes she’s the last survivor of a nuclear disaster until she comes across John Loomis (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a scientist who also managed to survive. Then Caleb (Chris Pine), another survivor, shows up and changes the dynamic between the three, making life together in such an isolated place really hard to navigate.

And Robbie shines, as she understands Ann’s position so well and never turns her into a different kind of protagonist, making her stronger or more confident than she actually is. Ann is reserved, religious, and inexperienced when it comes to relationships, and Robbie brings those qualities to the screen without making her seem naive or passive. As tensions between the characters rise, the actress naturally conveys Ann’s insecurities and inner conflicts, which is clearer once she starts to realize that she might not know those people as well as she thought. It’s not the biggest role, but that’s what makes it such a surprise: Robbie carries the film without ever needing to be loud or showy.

3) Babylon

image courtesy of paramount pictures

Now we’re getting into a slightly higher tier, because even though Babylon was a pretty divisive movie, it gave Robbie the chance to let loose in every scene. Set in ’20s Hollywood, during the transition from silent films to talkies, here we follow several artists trying to find their place in an industry that’s changing fast. Among them is Robbie’s Nellie LaRoy, an aspiring actress who manages to break into Hollywood and starts making a name for herself, but whose impulsive personality and trouble controlling her own excesses become a problem. The film itself is chaotic enough, so Robbie has to match that energy. Still, her performance wasn’t considered one of the weaknesses.

One of the actress’ greatest traits is how deeply she seems to study her characters, and that’s especially clear here. Nellie is loud, ambitious, unpredictable, and always trying to prove she deserves to be there, and Robbie manages to bring all of that to life brilliantly without turning her into a caricature. Behind all that exaggerated behavior, you can see someone who’s truly terrified of losing the little she’s managed to achieve. Robbie embraces that side of Nellie and does so without losing the character’s energy, knowing exactly when to bring each quality to the forefront. It’s one of the most demanding performances of her career so far, both physically and in terms of intensity. And even if the film is just too much for some people, if you find yourself unable to look away, a big reason is her.

2) Barbie

image courtesy of warner bros.

Robbie is a real standout in Barbie. And the truth is this role might not seem like much of a challenge at first, given the character is known for her flawless look and endlessly optimistic personality. But the story demands a lot more than that, right? In this massive hit, we’re first introduced to Barbieland, a place where everything works perfectly and where Stereotypical Barbie, played by Robbie, lives. Eventually, though, thoughts about death and other unexpected changes get in the way of her usual routine. So, she decides to visit the real world, only to find out that life outside her pink little bubble isn’t quite as easy as she thought. What we get here is a performance that could have come across as silly or annoying, but the actress has a real talent for making everything feel natural.

Her expressions, reactions, and even the way Barbie tries to make sense of unfamiliar situations are some of the movie’s funniest moments, all delivered with a great mix of humor and innocence. At the same time, much like in Babylon, Robbie knows when to step away from the comedy and bring out her character’s self-doubt as she realizes she doesn’t have to be perfect to matter. The movie is all about personal growth, so getting that transformation right without feeling forced is important. And by the end, Barbie has changed, but not drastically. Even after becoming human, she still has those fun little traits we saw at the beginning of the story. Ultimately, Robbie makes her feel like a real person instead of just the image she’s known for.

1) I, Tonya

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Now, if we’re talking about the very best of her work, I, Tonya is the absolute highlight of Robbie’s career, earning her Oscar and Golden Globe nominations at the time. This is the actress stepping away from the charismatic, confident characters she’s often known for to take on a much more dramatic role. In this biopic, she plays figure skater Tonya Harding, whose life was marked by a difficult childhood, an abusive relationship with her mother, and one of the biggest scandals in American sports history. The story follows her rise in figure skating and the events surrounding the attack on her rival, Nancy Kerrigan (Caitlin Carver), which destroyed her career. But what really makes this role so challenging? It wasn’t just about recreating Harding’s appearance or skating movements.

Robbie has to portray a woman full of contradictions, aggressive and downright unbearable one moment, then vulnerable the next — and she nails it so completely that her scene in front of the mirror is still worth applauding. Through her performance, Tonya never looks like an innocent victim, but Robbie also shows she understands everything that contributed to making her such a complicated person. And she also went through some intense physical preparation, learning how to skate and incorporating the athlete’s mannerisms. But basically, it’s all about how extraordinary she is at balancing the film’s dark humor with its heavier, more dramatic scenes. Tonya isn’t an easy character to root for, and the actress makes sure we never forget that. It’s a performance full of nuance, and Robbie is at the top of her game.