Rocket & Groot Isn’t the Only Origin Story We Want James Gunn to Show Us

While James Gunn neglected to show us Rocket Raccoon and Groot’s first meeting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s another unseen origin story from his newly-rebooted DC Universe that we also want him to show us. Rocket and Groot were an established partnership by the time they debuted in Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014, and the exploration of Rocket’s own history in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn’s final MCU movie, failed to show him meeting Groot. We might never see this backstory, but there’s now another history James Gunn might refuse to show us.

“There’s more to Weasel’s story,” James Gunn confirmed during a conversation with Brandon Davis on The Morning After podcast. “I know where Weasel actually came from. I don’t know just [what happened in Creature Commandos], I know where he started.” When asked when we might find out, Gunn stated, “Maybe never,” noting that it is “such a huge surprise where Weasel came from, I can’t tell you, and I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to have time to tell the story.” Despite Gunn’s comments, there will surely be opportunities in the DCU’s future to explore Weasel’s unseen backstory.

When Could James Gunn Show Us Weasel’s Origin Story in the DCU?

Weasel was first seen in The Suicide Squad in 2021, James Gunn’s first foray into the world of DC. The unusual character was played by Sean Gunn, who reprised the role to provide Weasel’s voice in the animated Creature Commandos series, the first instalment in the rebooted DCU. Creature Commandos showed us why Weasel was incarcerated at Belle Reve, as he was falsely imprisoned for the murder of dozens of children at Sunnyhill School, where he had actually tried to save them – his friends – after humans caused their deaths. This story was absolutely tragic, but wasn’t Weasel’s actual origin story.

Despite James Gunn’s comments, there must be opportunity in the DCU’s future to explore Weasel’s true history before he met the children at Sunnyhill School. This is especially true after Creature Commandos season 2 was confirmed to be in development. Weasel will continue to be a part of Task Force M in Creature Commandos season 2, so the door may be wide open for his origin story to be explored on-screen. What’s unclear, however, is whether the DCU’s Weasel will have the same backstory as his DC Comics counterpart.

John “Jack” Monroe, first seen in 1985’s The Fury of Firestorm #35, was a student at Stanford University in the 1960s, bullied for his slight frame that earned him the nickname, “Weasel.” This drove him to become a sociopath and, eventually, a delusional serial killer who doubled as a teacher himself. He developed a light but flexible and clawed fur suit and used it to kill some of his childhood bullies. In the DCU, Weasel seems to be very different – not a human in a fur suit – but we hope James Gunn actually explores the character’s unseen origin story on-screen to reveal the truth about this tragic antihero.

