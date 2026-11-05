5 Perfect Brendan Fraser Performances That Aren’t The Mummy, Including His Hilarious Cult Comedy

Some actors are so iconic that we associate them with certain movies and characters for years, and Brendan Fraser is definitely one of them. Despite having a wide range of projects under his belt, The Mummy is one movie that left a lasting mark on his career. So, when a new installment was announced with him returning, fans had plenty of reasons to get excited. But while that movie helped turn him into a Hollywood star, there’s much more to his career than that, and several of his other projects prove just how versatile he can be as an actor.

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He’s done comedies, dramas, fantasy, thrillers, and adventures, but which ones stand out the most? This list features some memorable performances that are well worth watching if you want to get to know Fraser outside his most famous roles.

5) Blast from the Past

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One of the genres Fraser has always excelled at is comedy, and Blast from the Past deserves a special mention because it shows just how good he is without relying on the kind of exaggerated physical comedy seen in George of the Jungle, for example. Here, he plays Adam Webber, a man who spent the first 35 years of his life in an underground shelter after his paranoid scientist father believed a nuclear bomb had destroyed Los Angeles. So, when Adam finally gets to explore the outside world, he has to figure out how to navigate a society that is nothing like the one his parents taught him to expect. And since this is a comedy, the protagonist’s innocence could turn into the kind of silly, generic humor that gets tiresome pretty quickly, right? But that’s not what happens.

Adam doesn’t understand many social conventions, takes almost everything literally, and reacts to the most ordinary situations as if he’s discovering a whole new planet. However, Fraser never plays him as though he’s desperately trying to make everyone laugh. Instead, there’s a real naturalness to the humor, which comes from his facial expressions, polite way of speaking, and how seriously he takes every situation. You’re actually laughing at someone who’s adorably naive. Unfortunately, Blast from the Past wasn’t so well received by critics or audiences when it came out, but it’s certainly one of the best roles Fraser has had throughout his career, as few movies have made such great use of his charisma.

4) Rental Family

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Not many people talk about Rental Family, and it’s actually one of Fraser’s most recent movies. But take a look at the audience and critic reviews, and you might be surprised by just how much positive feedback it has received. Here, Fraser gets another chance to explore a type of character that works pretty well for him: someone who has lost their way a little but is still trying to find a way to connect with other people. We follow him as Phillip, an American actor living in Tokyo who takes a job at an agency that hires people to play family members, friends, and acquaintances for its clients. The job seems strange at first, but Phillip eventually starts developing genuine emotional connections with the people he’s supposed to have purely pretend relationships with.

And honestly, the film might have turned out very differently without Fraser. The actor manages to convey the character’s loneliness without making the scenes feel like some big dramatic moment. Phillip is awkward, struggles to find his place, and often seems lost, but that’s also what allows the movie to work with a more subtle kind of humor, one that comes naturally and that Fraser knows how to deliver. The best part of his performance is how he makes the protagonist’s growth feel real, without turning it into something predictable or artificial. He makes you believe in Phillip without making him feel like a cliché. Rental Family is the kind of comedy-drama that makes you laugh, get emotional, and reflect on life, and a lot of that comes down to the actor.

3) The Quiet American

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Well, anyone who mainly knows Fraser from The Mummy or his ’90s comedies might be surprised to see him in The Quiet American. Based on Graham Greene’s novel, here we have a film set in Vietnam during the final years of French colonial rule and follows Fraser as Alden Pyle, a young American who arrives in Saigon and becomes involved in a love triangle with Phuong (Do Thi Hai Yen) and British journalist Thomas Fowler (Michael Caine). But what unfolds is more than just a personal conflict between two men, as Fowler begins to suspect Pyle’s true intentions and his involvement in the country’s political affairs. Intriguing, right? It’s a rather different role from what many audiences were used to seeing from Fraser.

The thing is that there’s nothing suspicious about Pyle at first; he seems to be exactly who he claims to be: a polite, idealistic American who believes he can help build a better future for Vietnam. And yet, it’s that apparent sincerity that makes Fraser’s performance so compelling, as he makes you believe Pyle with very little effort. This is one of those characters who doesn’t see himself as a villain, and Fraser clearly understands that this is a fundamental part of his personality, capturing that side perfectly. Plus, his scenes with Caine are the film’s highlight, since there’s an unexpected sense of camaraderie between them despite their differences. Overall, The Quiet American shows just how much dramatic range Fraser had all along, even if the industry didn’t seem really interested in exploring it more at the time.

2) The Whale

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And speaking of dramatic range, The Whale obviously deserves a spot on this list; after all, it’s the film that earned Fraser an Academy Award for Best Actor. He poured his heart and soul into this role in such an extraordinary way that his performance has to be celebrated time and time again. Directed by Darren Aronofsky and based on Samuel D. Hunter’s play, the drama stars him as Charlie, an English teacher who lives in isolation in his apartment and struggles with serious health issues related to his obesity. And after years of being estranged from his teenage daughter, Ellie (Sadie Sink), he tries to reconnect with her, even though he isn’t quite sure how to repair their relationship. And the fact is, this could have been a character whose only purpose was to make the audience feel sorry for him, but the film takes a much more interesting approach.

Charlie has good intentions, but he’s also stubborn, makes some questionable choices, and doesn’t always recognize how his actions affect the people around him, which is a contradiction that becomes clear in his scenes with Ellie. But there’s also room for moments of humor, which keeps you from seeing the character solely through the lens of his suffering. The Whale is actually one of those remarkable films that only comes along once in a while, but Fraser’s performance is on another level, particularly in the way he communicates so much through facial expressions and subtle changes in his voice. It’s a movie that deserves to be remembered not only as the one that marked his return, but also as one of the most complete showcases of his talent.

1) Gods and Monsters

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But long before winning an Oscar for The Whale, Fraser had already given us a performance that has to be counted among the very best of his career. In Gods and Monsters, we follow the final years of James Whale (Ian McKellen), the director behind classics like Frankenstein and Bride of Frankenstein, who’s now retired and dealing with health problems. Suddenly, he develops an unusual friendship with Fraser’s character, Clayton Boone, a young gardener hired to work at his home. The two don’t have much in common, but Whale starts paying attention to the young man, and their conversations start bringing to light more about the filmmaker’s past and Clayton’s own insecurities.

If this were a ranking, this movie might very well be at the very top, and that’s because Fraser never tries to compete with McKellen for attention. Clayton is more reserved, distrustful, and sometimes uncomfortable with the closeness Whale tries to establish, but it’s clear there’s much more going on beneath that surface. As the story progresses, he lets his guard down and reveals his vulnerability. Ultimately, Gods and Monsters features a fantastic Fraser performance because he manages to build a fascinating character even when he’s not the most interesting person in the scene. Among all the ’90s movies that helped make him famous, this one really highlights his versatility as an actor. It’s a side of Fraser that doesn’t depend on the qualities he’s best known for to deliver an excellent performance.