A Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Lookalike Can Be Hired to Help You Move

Fresh off the headlines from earlier this summer regarding an Alabama police officer that bears a striking resemblance to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, which prompted the wrestler-turned-actor himself to respond to his doppelganger, we’ve got another Rock-look-a-like. CBR brings word of My Baggage, a Northern Ireland-based delivery company, who are now offering a “The Rock” lookalike who will help you move your stuff (assuming you need help with your stuff). The official website for My Baggage notes that this idea is meant to “remove the apparent hierarchy of celebrity” and encourages people to “boss him around all you want, ‘The Rock’ is there to help you.”

The My Baggage The Rock look-a-like package includes: “Full assistance from ‘The Rock’ lookalike moving luggage out of your home with ease, SMS service allowing ‘The Rock’ to text you with updates about your baggage, where it is in the world, and maybe a few anecdotes about playing a tooth fairy in a film alongside Julie Andrews, and Access to a full tracking system and notifications so you never lose track of your belongings.” As far as the cost, it’s gonna cost you some $500 for half a day or $750 for a full day of “The Rock” slinging around your stuff.

A disclaimer at the very bottom of the page also makes the note: “If you notice that your ‘Rock’ looks more like his long lost cousin, try not to be too disappointed. Let’s be honest, it’s the closest you’ll get to him.”

Considering his ever busy schedule it’s unlikely that The Rock himself would ever actually be able to help you move, let alone move his own stuff if he bought a new house (which we assume he does every other week).

Earlier this summer Johnson was seen in the long-delayed Disney feature film Jungle Cruise, which was successful enough already that the studio is pursuing a sequel at a later date. Over the year Johnson filmed his next big blockbuster movie, the highly anticipated big screen adaptation from DC Comics, Black Adam. Johnson will play the titular anti-hero, starring alongside Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate. Black Adam will arrive on July 29, 2022.