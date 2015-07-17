Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Edit Echoes Fan-Favorite MCU Posters

The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrived on Monday, showcasing what fans can expect from the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe installment. The film, which is currently scheduled to open in the winter of 2023, is set to have major ramifications on the franchise's larger "Multiverse Saga", while also advancing the individual stories of the members of the Ant-Man family. Quantumania's first teaser poster played up that dichotomy — and a new fan-made edit of it showcases it even further.

Twitter user @vinwriteswords edited the Quantumania poster to only show Kang the Conqueror's hand holding Ant-Man and Wasp — keeping up the trend of having ant-sized versions of the protagonists on the first teaser posters for Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp. You can check it out below.

What is Ant-Man 3 about?

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, along with Hope's parents, Hank Pym, Janet van Dyne and Scott's daughter, Cassie, are accidentally sent to the Quantum Realm with no way to get back and encounter threats in a breathtaking world, plus might fight against their newest enemy, Kang the Conqueror, who has a ruthless army and a mysterious agenda.

The film stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne, Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, and Bill Murray as the film's villain.

"I still feel like I can't talk about it because I'm not on set and I just don't want to jinx anything until I'm really there, making the movie," Newton said in an interview earlier this year. "But it's a dream come true for me to be part of the MCU, and I'm so honored and so grateful because I love the Marvel universe so much. Five years ago, if you asked me what my dream was, I would have said, 'To be in a Marvel move.' So everybody who knows me knows how much it means to me, and I'm just so excited!"

"So I don't want to say anything because I don't want to get in trouble," Newton continued. "I made a joke that my dad still doesn't officially know. I think he's seen it on my Instagram, but I haven't told him because I don't want to get in trouble when he goes to Starbucks and just starts talking to somebody about it. You know what I mean? Now I can say, 'It's not my fault! I didn't tell him!' I love my parents, but you don't want them to tell anybody anything."

Are you excited to see Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.