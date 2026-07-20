Avengers: Doomsday Ticket Sales Pre-Order Times, Details, & Which Tickets Aren’t Available Yet

Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be the most ambitious crossover Marvel Studios has ever attempted, thrusting heroes from the mainline Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Fox X-Men universe, and the Fantastic Four’s Earth-828 into a collision course with Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.). Anthony and Joe Russo return to direct after steering the franchise through Infinity War and Endgame, and the ensemble has grown to include over 30 confirmed actors spanning every generation of the MCU. The film is also positioned to kick off the end of the Multiverse Saga before Avengers: Secret Wars picks up the story a year later, giving Doomsday the weight of convincing fans and average moviegoers to stick around for a two-part finale. With the December release still five months away, Marvel Studios and Disney are moving to capitalize on that anticipation, with tickets soon to become available.

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Domestic advance tickets for Avengers: Doomsday will be on sale the morning of Monday, July 20th, exclusively for theaters certified under Disney’s new Infinity Vision premium format. The rollout covers select showtimes across the film’s first two weeks in release, running from Thursday, December 17, when the earliest preview shows begin, through Wednesday, December 30. Marvel Studios also attached an updated official synopsis to the ticket listings, confirming that heroes from three separate universes are at risk of destruction, with the studio describing the film as the foundation for the future of the MCU.

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Infinity Vision is Disney’s answer to a format standoff brewing this December, since Avengers: Doomsday and Warner Bros.’ Dune: Part Three both open on December 18. Warner Bros. locked down IMAX exclusivity for that release window, effectively shutting Marvel out of the format’s biggest screens, so Disney built its own premium large format certification instead. At Regal specifically, the Infinity Vision rollout includes 4DX, 4DX 3D, RPX, RPX 3D, ScreenX, and ScreenX 3D formats, though exact availability differs by location, and some theaters are offering only a portion of those options. Also, because the film is still five months from release, not every showtime has been finalized, and general 2D and standard-format tickets outside Infinity Vision still won’t be on sale today.

Is a Trailer for Avengers: Doomsday Coming Soon?

Launching ticket sales without a public trailer is an unusual choice, but the signs point toward that gap closing fast. On Sunday, July 19th, the Fantastic Four’s official X account broke its own routine for the first time in months. The account has posted the same looping clip of Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) and Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) discussing a weekly family dinner every Sunday without fail, but this time the footage cut out mid-sentence, replaced by a glitch effect and a new exchange in which Sue asks how much time they have left and Reed answers that it is not long. Fandango’s app has separately been flashing its own signals pointing toward an imminent trailer drop, and the fresh synopsis attached to today’s ticket sale also points in the same direction.

The Fandango app teases the new trailer for Avengers: Doomsday ahead of tickets going on sale at 6am PST/9am EST pic.twitter.com/FtMb6WFKqs — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) July 20, 2026

It would make sense for a trailer to arrive alongside the ticket sale, giving buyers a reason to commit. Yet, if Doomsday’s first fully public trailer does not land today, the more likely venue becomes San Diego Comic-Con, where Marvel Studios returns to Hall H on Saturday, July 25th, for the first time since Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom reveal made headlines in 2024. Marvel skipped the convention entirely last year, so its return alone signals that major news is coming. The Avengers: Doomsday trailer might not be enough for the SDCC, and fans are already expecting news about Marvel’s future post-Secret Wars. In fact, with all the X-Men rumors circling in the past week, there’s a high chance we’ll get an official movie announcement and cast reveals at SDCC. If that’s the case, the best move is to release the Doomsday trailer today, so no event overshadows the other.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 18.

Are you rushing to lock in your Avengers: Doomsday tickets today, or holding out to see the trailer first? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!