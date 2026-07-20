Marvel Begins the Countdown to Doomsday’s Trailer Release With Glitched Fantastic Four Teaser & New Dialogue

The countdown is on to Marvel’s Hall-H panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 – which is believed to conclude with the long-anticipated online release of the Avengers: Doomsday trailer. Now, a new tease of the upcoming film has debuted online – suggesting that we might even get a series of recut footage from prior MCU movies leading up to Saturday’s panel. Marvel skipped Hall-H last year and, given the studio has started doing its own promotional event as part of D23, there was no guarantee they’d return this year (or ever again, for that matter). Fortunately, that wasn’t the case and considering that Marvel Studios is known for delivering massive surprises and extremely memorable viral moments, anticipation for Saturday’s Hall-H panel is at all-time high.

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Still, fans won’t need to be in the room to get in on the action – as nearly every scooper, and common sense in general, has suggested the Hall-H panel will finally mark the online release of a Doomsday trailer. Whether or not that trailer is the one shown to attendees at Cinemacon remains to be seen. Regardless, it’s hard to imagine Marvel not releasing a trailer online – given that the fan blowback to withholding the Cinemacon trailer was massive and fueled interest in weeks worth of pixelated trailer “leaks” that have yet to be officially verified. We won’t know for sure what Marvel is going to release on Saturday but, thanks to today’s teaser, it’s apparent they’re gearing up.

The Glitched Fantastic Four Scene Teases What’s At Stake in Doomsday

The teaser footage is from the often-memed Fantastic Four: First Steps scene where Reed Richards discusses the first family’s weekly family dinner. In the original context, the scene was part of an in-universe TV profile on the team; however, the new version cuts to black mid-clip with a glitchy sound effect – until a brief exchange of dialogue from Sue and Reed plays.

Sue Storm: “How long do we have?”

Reed Richards: “Not long.”

Check out the updated clip for yourself right now:

In addition to a Hall-H panel that’s expected to feature a heavy dose of Doomsday and Secret Wars info, there’s one other reason why fans can almost guarantee the new teaser is the start of a countdown to the Avengers trailer: Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens in theaters only six days after the panel – and there’s a zero percent chance that Marvel isn’t going to run a Doomsday trailer in front of their summer tentpole. After all, that film is also expected to include a post-credits scene connecting to Doomsday. With Spider-Man in theaters, Marvel will undoubtedly kick-off their Avengers marketing blitz.

While fans might not have expected Marvel to start teasing its Hall-H panel and likely trailer release with Fantastic Four (the studio had previously started their Doomsday marketing with the Captain America teaser that debuted in theaters before releasing online); yet, First Steps actually has the most direct connection to Doomsday out of all the MCU installments – given that the mid-credits scene for First Steps featured Robert Downey, Jr.’s Doctor Doom making a surprise appearance in the Baxter Building four years after the events of the film. In the scene, Sue Storm discovers a green-clad figure hunched next to Franklin before the clip cuts to black. Whether or not Doom actually steals Franklin or confronts Sue is unknown but, out of all the MCU heroes known to the audience, Sue Storm is the only one who has encountered Doomsday‘s villain directly.

If you need a reminder, check out the mid-credits clip below:

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As for what Marvel Studios is actually planning in the lead-up to the Hall-H panel and what they’ll show in the room versus what gets released online, we’ll have to see what happens in the coming days.

What do you think? Will we get a new Doomsday trailer released online this week? Will it be the CinemaCon trailer? Were the leaks real? We’ll have answers to all these questions in less than one week.