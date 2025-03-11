Daredevil: Born Again Ratings Fall Behind Other Marvel Disney+ Shows

Marvel’s fearless Daredevil: Born Again took a billy club to beat out every other premiere so far this year on Disney+. The Marvel Television series starring Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio debuted its first two of nine episodes on March 4 and hit 7.5 million views in its first five days of streaming to become the most-watched premiere of 2025, but fell short of 2023’s Loki season 2 premiere (which drew 10.9 million views over three days) and 2024’s Agatha All Along (9.3 million over seven days, compared to Born Again‘s five).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The “Heaven’s Half Hour” and “Optics” premiere also drew fewer eyes than the two-episode premiere of the live-action Star Wars series The Acolyte, which reached 11.1 million views in the five-day time frame in June 2024, and the two-episode premiere of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which debuted with 13.3 million views over its first six days of availability in December 2023.

In 2021, Disney+ announced that Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s Captain America spinoff series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, bypassed 2019’s The Mandalorian and 2021’s WandaVision as the streaming service’s most-watched series premiere (although exact figures weren’t disclosed). Another Star Wars series, the Ewan McGregor-led Obi-Wan Kenobi, took that title as it broke viewership records in 2022.

Marvel’s Daredevil revival surpassed the 7 million views that the Sterling K. Brown and James Marsden-starring thriller Paradise racked up over nine days when it premiered on Hulu and Disney+ in February, and ranked above Disney+ 2025 premieres like Marvel Studios’ own animated Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (also featuring the Cox-voiced Daredevil), Goosebumps: The Vanishing, the National Geographic docu-series A Real Bug’s Life season 2, and Pixar’s first original animated series, the sports comedy Win or Lose.

Reviews have been strong for Daredevil: Born Again, which debuted at No. 1 on the Disney+ Top 10 and has remained there throughout its first week of availability. Its 83% “fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes, based on the first two episodes, is on the lower end for Marvel Studios-produced TV series. The score is lower than Agatha All Along (84%), The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (85%), Moon Knight (86%), Loki (87%), Hawkeye (92%), WandaVision (92%), and Ms. Marvel (98%); the Marvel Television-made Daredevil, which aired three seasons on Netflix between 2015 and 2018, has a critics’ score of 92%.

Daredevil: Born Again — which stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, Ayelet Zurer, with Jon Bernthal, Deborah Ann Woll, and Elden Henson — airs new episodes Tuesday nights on Disney+.

Production is currently underway on the second season of Born Again, and Marvel has greenlit a Punisher spinoff Special Presentation starring Bernthal’s gun-toting vigilante.