Bill & Ted Face The Music: Alex Winter Reveals Look at Home Video Art

✖

Bill & Ted Face the Music is headed to home video soon and series star Alex Winter has a sneak peek at the artwork. With everything thrown into the air because of all that’s going on in 2020, the actor let fans in on a little secret. Both he and Keanu Reeves have to be pleased with the movie’s performance considering all the circumstances. It’s been out for a while now, and that home release was always lingering in the background as the year went on. So, you have to be happy about the progress and Winter has been when it comes to how much the fan support means to him. He talked to The Hollywood Reporter about the journey to this point in the series and how much work goes into these films. For longtime fans, this might have been a pipe dream at one point. But, their patience has been rewarded in a huge way.

Hot off the press and coming soon! pic.twitter.com/xHvBqgEeEk — Alex Winter 😷 (@Winter) November 5, 2020

"The film was written originally 10 years ago, well before the political climate we're in now, much less this incredible pandemic that we find ourselves in. So it's always a good message," Winter shared. "That's really at the heart of Bill & Ted, and Keanu and I feel grateful to be able to be a part of something that conveys that message. I do think that it's a terrible time, and I wouldn't wish it on anyone. I wish we weren't releasing a movie in the middle of a pandemic, but if you're going to have to do that, I do think that the underlying theme of the film — that we're all part of the fabric of one thing and we should operate with that in mind and compassion for each other — isn't the worst message to get out at the moment."

Bill & Ted Face the Music is coming to home video soon! Check out the film's official synopsis.

"The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William 'Bill' S. Preston Esq. and Theodore 'Ted' Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends - to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe."

Would you pick up Bill & Ted’s latest outing in stores? Let us know in the comments below!