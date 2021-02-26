Cherry Clip Features New Look at Tom Holland's "Shady" Apple TV+ Movie

✖

Ahead of the release of Cherry in theaters and on their streaming platform, Apple TV+ has revealed a new clip from the Russo Bros. feature film with Tom Holland in the lead role. The clip features Holland's character as well as newcomer Ciara Bravo as they share a tender moment together, while Holland's character seemingly is...under the influence. It's unclear where in the film this scene takes place, but given the downfall that he character will no doubt go through we're guessing early on. Watch the clip in the player below and look for Cherry to hit theaters on February 26th and then become available to stream on Apple TV+ on March 12th.

"The approach here was to do something really tonally challenging," Joe Russo told Deadline. "The movie is broken into six chapters and each chapter is shot different with different lenses, different camera techniques, different styles, different music, different performances, and so every chapter was meant to reflect how he felt about that phase of his life. That was the complicated stew that you're referring to, the movie travels quite a distance tonally." Though unconfirmed it seems likely that those chapters are reflected on the For Your Consideration posters for the film which include "Soldier," "Lover," "Student," "Junkie," and "Thief."

It would appear that the Russos and Holland captured something special with the film as one of the first early reviews to appear online came from none other than director Kevin Smith.

"The Russo brothers, they're the real deal man," Smith said. "It's not just like 'Oh they know how to make Marvel movies!' True f***ing filmmakers, and what a great argument for like 'Two heads are better than one.' Beautiful movie, quiet epic. The kid's great, like I'll watch him read the f***ing phone book or toast marshmallows, but he's f***ing wonderful in this movie. He ain't just Spider-Man cute and aw, schucks, he's a f***ing wonderful performance. I loved the flick, I couldn't believe that's what it was, I had no idea that's what the movie was going to be. It's based on a book and basically it's about opioid addiction, at the root of it all. Thankfully I've never dealt with it myself but having known people that have dealt with it, pretty f***ing close. Really insanely well made, so watch that."

Cherry is adapted from the book of the same name by Nico Walker and follows "an Army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder" who "becomes a serial bank robber after an addiction to drugs puts him in debt." Holland stars in the film as the titular "Cherry" and he's joined in the cast by Jack Reynor, Kelli Berglund, Thomas Lennon, Adam Long, Jeff Wahlberg, Michael Gandolfini, and Pooch Hall.