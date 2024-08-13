Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds Shares Hilarious BTS Photos of Makeup Mishaps

Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds gave fans a look at the makeup journey to becoming Wade Wilson. On social media, the Marvel actor showed off pictures of his kids helping remove the silicone makeup from his scarred face.Clearly, the kids were having a blast helping their father get out of character. Unfortunately for Reynolds, taking off all that makeup hurts a little bit. he gave all those aspiring actors a little tip to use oil base products to help remove the silicone. ( otherwise, you could do more harm than good.) If you’re interested in all the gory details, check out what Reynolds had to say down below and see the stretchy carnage for yourself.

“One thing special effects makeup artists will tell you, is to remove silicone appliances from your face slowly, with an array of oil-based products to avoid irritation or injury,” the star shared. “NEVER rip it off quickly or have your children tear your face apart with their sticky little child fingers like it’s a Christmas present – if Christmas was about wondering how someone looks without eyelids.”

Bringing Back All Sorts Of Surprises In Deadpool & Wolverine

It’s been a season of thanks for Ryan Reynolds after the launch of Deadpool & Wolverine. On social media last week, the Marvel star thanked Dafne Keen for showing up as Laura in the MCU movie. The X-23 actor appeared in one of the trailers for this film. but, her presence still sent shock waves through the fandom once that clip hit social media. Everybody loves these X-Men characters and wants to see them return. You can count Reynolds in that number. Here’s the kind note he pinned to thank Keen for making the time.

“When Dafne Keen shows up in #DeadpoolAndWolverine she shines her light toward the big beating heart of the movie. Dafne and Hugh standing next to each other is a pinch me moment,” Reynolds revealed. “It stands on the shoulders of the LOGAN film which is both a masterpiece and a giant. @slevydirect and I have been living with her every day in the edit and sound mix throughout a pretty relentless post production. Even three days ago as we went through the film’s gag reel. I still get geeked out seeing her in those sunglasses.”

He continued, “I’m SO happy folks all around the world who’ve been carried away to a better place by Dafne and @RealHughJackman and their unbelievable performances.”

How many times have you seen Deadpool & Wolverine?