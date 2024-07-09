Deadpool & Wolverine Star in New The Bachelorette Promo

Deadpool & Wolverine‘s heroes star in a hysterical new TV spot for The Bachelorette. On social media, the movie’s accounts showed Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman hyping viewers up for the reality TV mainstay. Deadpool misleads Logan into thinking his participation in The Bachelorette will manage to get him into a meeting with that lucky lady. Because this is Deadpool & Wolverine though, there are even more jokes as Wade Wilson makes sure that the camera zones in on a certain part of his best friend. If you love the roses and superheroes, this whole deal is probably right up your alley. You should check out the full clip down below.

During the run-up to this movie, Hugh Jackman has been very reflective about his journey with Wolvrerine. He never could have dreamed of doing some of these silly bits with Reynolds after all these years. During a fan event in Shanghai, the Logan actor called Deadpool & Wolverine the greatest experience of his long run as the X-Men favorite.

“The experience of making the movie was also one of the greatest of my career, and I’ve been playing Wolverine for 25 years,” Jackman gushed. “This experience exceeded anything I’ve done before as this character — and in many other movies, in anything. I loved it. And I think it shows on the screen. You can feel the warmth. The movie has a warmth to it, and it’s funny, and it’s irreverent, and the action is crazy. But I think you can feel the friendship.”

Deadpool & Wolverine’s Press Tour Rolls On

Deadpool & Wolverine tease The Bachelorette

For the last few weeks, Deadpool & Wolverine‘s international press tour has kicked into high-gear. Across the ocean, Marvel fans have gotten to see Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman hype the movie in-person. All the while, the two friends have been letting fans in on the love fest between them on the road to Deadpool & Wolverine. Whether it’s a water bomb fight in Korea or a much drier presentation in China, Reynolds and Jackman have been very open about their passion for this project and how long it’s taken to come together. Director Shawn Levy also played a massive role in getting these two characters to the MCU. Here’s some of what the lead actor had to say about the experiene of making Deadpool & Wolverine.

“These are my closest friends,” Reynolds shared. “So to make a movie together, and to have the experience be something that is easily the best experience of my entire life and incredibly profound… but then for the film to exceed that experience, and be even more special and more emotional than anything that I’ve ever been a part of and funnier because it’s so emotional, it allows so much of that funny to come out in interesting ways.”

