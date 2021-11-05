Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Working Title Confirmed

✖

Production on the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to begin in the very near future, and a news out of the latest Production Weekly confirms what we previously learned of the movie's production title. The sequel to the Benedict Cumberbatch movie will shoot under the name "Stellar Vortex," a working title that is seemingly less of a clue than the 2016 original film which was known as "Eye See You" on the call sheet, a cheeky reference to the Eye of Agamatto and also the good Doctor's trip to the hospital. The sequel's "Stellar Vortex" could perhaps allude to its multiversal nature, and rumors that America Chavez will appear.

Benedict Cumberbatch is returning to play the titular role in the upcoming film with none other than the original Spider-Man trilogy director Sam Raimi stepping behind the camera and making his Marvel Studios debut. Elizabeth Olsen will also be in the film as the Scarlet Witch character, carrying out a story which will be first revealed in the Disney+ series WandaVision. Xochitl Gomez, an actress on Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club, has also joined the film in a secret role, prompting the America Chavez speculation.

“I loved Doctor Strange as a kid, but he was always after Spider-Man and Batman for me, he was probably at number five for me of great comic book characters,” Raimi previously said in an interview. “He was so original, but when we had that moment in Spider-Man 2 I had no idea that we would ever be making a Doctor Strange movie, so it was really funny to me that coincidentally that line was in the movie. I gotta say I wish we had the foresight to know that I was going to be involved in the project.”

We've yet to hear much about what the Doctor Strange sequel will feature, though a previously released synopsis teases both the return of the Time Stone as well as Chiwetel Ejiofor's Baron Karl Mordo. You can read that alleged synopsis below.

"After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone. But an old friend turned enemy seeks to destroy every sorcerer on Earth, messing with Strange's plan and also causing him to unleash an unspeakable evil."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to hit theaters on March 25, 2022.

(H/T Heroic Hollywood)