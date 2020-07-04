Doctor Strange and The Old Guard Star Chiwetel Ejiofor Says Diversity in Film Is Necessary to Survive

✖

Doctor Strange star Chiwetel Ejiofor says that diversity in film is necessary for the medium to survive. The Old Guard star sat down with Digital Spy for an interview about multiple topics and the idea of increased diversity in the movie industry cropped up. Ejiofor went on to compliment the director for not only embracing the diversity on the page but really integrating the concept across the entire production. This conversation has really become amplified after Marvel star Anthony Mackie made some comments about ways that Marvel Studios could improve with its diversity on various projects. The Doctor Strange actor believes that this will be the road forward for the entire entertainment industry after the events of this summer have started the wheels turning toward examining how to make workplaces more inclusive.

“That was already in the script, but [director Gina Prince-Blythewood] was going to enhance all of those elements of inclusion and representation that are really going to be, I think, a fundamental and very important part of this industry going forward,” he began. “And it has to be if it wants to survive really, and it wants to engage with audiences. She was somebody who really is able to do that and to create that kind of atmosphere and so I love that part of being in this project.”

This all comes after Mackie’s comments to Variety about how important diversity could be for Marvel Studios. The Falcon actor also added that it could stand to improve based on his personal experiences working with the company.

"When The Falcon and The Winter Soldier comes out, I'm the lead. When Snowpiercer comes out, you're the lead. We have the power and the ability to ask those questions," Mackie described the diversity situation at Marvel Studios. "It really bothered me that I've done seven Marvel movies where every producer, every director, every stunt person, every costume designer, every PA, every single person has been white."

"But then when you do Black Panther, you have a Black director, Black producer, you have a Black costume designer, you have a Black stunt choreographer," he continued. "And I'm like, that's more racist than anything else. Because if you only can hire the Black people for the Black movie, are you saying they're not good enough when you have a mostly white cast?…Hire the best person for the job. Even if that means we’re going to get the best two women, we’re going to get the best two men.”

