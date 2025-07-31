Fantastic Four: First Steps Teases a Minor Character That Could Have a Huge Impact on Avengers: Secret Wars

The Fantastic Four: First Steps features virtually no connections to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. It takes place on Earth-828, not Earth-616, after all, so there’s reason to hold out hope that Captain America or Thor will show up at the end of the movie to fight Galactus. What the film lacks in cameos, though, it makes up for with rich characters. The members of the titular team have a strong bond that’s unlike anything seen in the MCU before. They always have each other’s backs and offer to lend a hand whenever the opportunity arises. And the Fantastic Four’s love extends beyond the Baxter Building, as they show appreciation for all of the people on Earth who rely on them for protection.

Of course, like any family, there are complicated dynamics within the Fantastic Four. Reed Richards blames himself for missing the cosmic rays that give the group their powers, and Susan Storm struggles to come to terms with the way her husband’s mind works. Another potential conflict involves a family member who doesn’t appear in First Steps despite being mentioned. The MCU may be setting them up for something big down the line, and if the comics are any indication, their big moment could come in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Sue and Johnny Storm’s Dad Looms Large in Fantastic Four: First Steps

By the time the events of First Steps kick off, the Fantastic Four have already been active for four years. The world knows them well, as they’ve defeated major villains like Mole Man and Red Ghost. Jumping right into the action means there isn’t much time for backstory, which is fine because the Fantastic Four’s origin has played out on the big screen a couple of times already. However, the movie still touches on the past, namely when it comes to Sue and her brother, Johnny Storm. Early in First Steps, Sue learns she’s finally pregnant after years of trying. The news is celebrated by everyone around the globe, with people placing bets on whether the child will be a boy or girl or be born with superpowers.

The fun doesn’t last forever, though, because Galactus’ herald, the Silver Surfer, announces that her boss is coming to Earth to eat the planet. The Fantastic Four blast off into space to confront the villain and learn that he’s willing to spare their world if Sue and Reed give up their child. Obviously, they say no and leave Galactus’ ship in a hurry. Sue realizes on the trip back that she’s going into labor, and after the team fends the Silver Surfer off, she gives birth to a beautiful boy named Franklin. She doesn’t explain why she chooses that name in the moment, but she gives Johnny a look that says they both know why it’s important.

After the group returns to Earth, humanity isn’t happy to learn that their lives are in danger. Panic starts to set in, and protestors set up shop outside the Baxter Building. Sue eventually has enough and heads out into the crowd to explain the situation, revealing that her mother died early in her life and her father, Franklin Storm, was left to take care of two kids. The baby Franklin doesn’t deserve to grow up without his family, so she’s not willing to part with him. It’s clear that Sue’s dad means a lot to her, and while First Steps doesn’t find time to introduce him, another MCU movie could.

Franklin Storm Plays a Role in the Secret Wars Comic

The Secret Wars comic by Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribić puts the Marvel multiverse on the clock, as all of the different Earths are forced to fight for survival on Battleworld. The use of endless realities allows the story to venture into strange territory, and one of the wilder beats involves the Fantastic Four. The version of the team from Earth-15513 is present on Battleworld, led by Franklin Storm. He doesn’t last long, being taken out by the X-Men villain Apocalypse, but the MCU could give the character a bigger role, especially if it wants to continue to have Sue lead the charge.

Invisible Woman spends the entirety of First Steps fighting to keep her child safe, and if she spots someone who looks like her father on the battlefield in Secret Wars, that same instinct is sure to kick in. She’s already sure to have beef with Doom because he’s after Franklin, and the villain isn’t going to do himself any favors if he brings a variant of the boy’s grandpa into the mix.

