Godzilla vs Kong: Eiza Gonzalez Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos in Honor of Movie’s Release

Godzilla vs Kong is finally here and it's being met with some great reactions from critics and audiences alike. Currently, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 80% critics score and a 93% audience score. ComicBook.com's own Charlie Ridgely gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "the most fun you'll have with a movie this year." In honor of the movie's release, many folks from the star-studded cast have been posting about it on social media. One such person is Eiza González, who plays Maya Simmons in the movie. González took to Instagram today to share some fun behind-the-scenes photos from her time on set.

"@godzillavskong is out now. It’s fun I think you’ll like it. Great cast, Great monsters. I brought a very profound performance. A true thespian. Ok, enjoy!!," she wrote. You can check out her post, which features a fun photo with Rebecca Hall, Kaylee Hottle, and Alexander Skarsgård, below:

"The one thing I will say is so funny, this is like a really funny story," González shared with ComicBook.com. "I discovered I had motion sickness on the film, because we were in all these helos, all the time. And I was always throwing up and there's a scene that we're in the helicopter going to Antarctica. And I had all these lines and I actually couldn't say them. Like, they cut them out because I couldn't talk, because I was about to throw up the whole time. Adam [Wingard] was like, 'I can't save any of these lines. She can't speak.' I couldn't talk. So, you know, I learned a lot about myself as an actress. So, then next I did, I just recently did a movie where I'm being thrown around inside an ambulance. So, I learned that I had to take something before every single day that I did it. Because, if not, I wouldn't be able to even speak."

You can check out the movie's official synopsis below:

"Legends collide in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans--instigated by unseen forces--is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

Godzilla vs. Kong is not playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.