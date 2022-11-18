Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Reportedly "Taking a Break" After Two Years Together

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are reportedly pausing their romantic relationship, after nearly two years of being linked together. The news was confirmed via multiple sources in an exclusive report from People, which indicated that the decision of "taking a break" was amicably made by both of them, partially as a result of Styles traveling internationally for the next leg of his "Love on Tour" tour. This comes just days after Wilde and her children were reportedly spotted at Styles' November 15th concert in Los Angeles. As one friend cited in the report claims, "Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."

"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," one source revealed in the report. "It's a very amicable decision."

"They're still very close friends," a source of the pair indicated.

When did Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles begin dating?

Wilde and Styles were first publicly linked together in January of 2021, amid the production of Wilde's recent film Don't Worry Darling. The pair's real-life relationship has weaved in an out of the narrative surrounding Don't Worry Darling for quite a while, including reports that it caused disagreements between Wilde and the film's star, Florence Pugh.

"Florence is a force and we are so grateful that she is able to make it tonight despite being in production on Dune," Wilde shared at a press conference during the Venice International Film Festival when asked by a journalist to "clear the air" about the rumors. "I know as a director how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day so I'm very grateful to her and [Dune director] Denis Villeneuve for helping us -- we're really thrilled we'll get to celebrate her work tonight. I can't say enough how honored I am to have her as our lead. She's amazing in the film and as for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don't feel the need to contribute, I think it's sufficiently well nourished."

There was also "SpitGate", a controversy on social media alleging that Styles spit on one of Don't Worry Darling's other stars, Chris Pine, while sitting between Pine and Wilde at the Venice Film Festival.

"No, he did not," Wilde later said during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "But I think it's a perfect example of, like, people will look for drama anywhere they can. Harry did not spit on Chris."