Hell of a Summer Trailer: Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard Directs & Stars In New Horror Film

NEON has released the official red-band trailer for the upcoming slasher-horror-comedy Hell of a Summer, written and directed by Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk. Fred Hechinger (Kraven the Hunter, Gladiator II, The White Lotus) stars as 24-year-old camp counselor Jason Hochberg, who worries about feeling out of touch with his teenage co-workers at Camp Pineway. As the synopsis explains, what Jason “doesn’t know is that a masked killer is lurking on the campgrounds, brutally picking counselors off one by one.” Hell of a Summer also stars Wolfhard, Bryk, Abby Quinn, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Pardis Saremi, Rosebud Baker, and Adam Pally. The film debuted at the Toronto Film Festival in 2023 to critical acclaim. The movie will arrive in theaters on April 18, 2025.

Hell of a Summer is the latest project featuring Wolfhard and Bryk, who previously starred in Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) and Jesse Eisenberg’s satire drama When You Finish Saving the World (2022). In 2020, Bryk starred in the crime comedy short Night Shifts, which was written and directed by Wolfhard. Hell of a Summer serves as the feature directorial debut for both Wolfhard and Byrk.

The pair already have their next project lined up; it was announced in November that they will team up on a reimagining of the teen horror comedy Idle Hands for Sony Pictures. The 1999 movie starred Devon Sawa, Seth Green, Elden Henson, and Jessica Alba and became a cult classic since its release over 25 years ago. Wolfhard and Byrk will co-write the script and are reportedly being eyed to direct. Ghostbusters: Afterlife director and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire co-writer Jason Reitman is set to produce the remake.

At the time of the announcement, Reitman told Variety, “Finn and Billy crushed their directorial debut and have a completely original take on Idle Hands that captures a disaffected generation. We are excited to support them as they bring their unique take to the screen and summon the demons.”

Bryk and Wolfhard recently reunited with Reitman on the filmmaker’s 2024 docudrama Saturday Night, currently available to rent or buy on Prime Video. This year will also see Wolfhard reprising his character of Mike Wheeler for the last time when the final season of Netflix’s Stranger Things premieres in 2025. The first four seasons of the series, which wrapped production in December, are available to stream on Netflix.