Hocus Pocus 2 Conjures Up New Funko Pops

Disney's Hocus Pocus did not perform well in theaters when it was released in July 1993 (30 year anniversary!), but faithful fans have been rewarded for their patience in recent years with a record-breaking sequel in 2022 and a third movie planned for the near future. There has also been a ton of new merch, including a brand new LEGO set and several waves of Funko Pops. At this point, Funko has covered all corners of the first film, so it's time to move on to Hocus Pocus 2 with a new wave of figures that include the following:

Hocus Pocus 2 Mary Sanderson Funko Pop (Smoke)

Hocus Pocus 2 Winifred Sanderson Funko Pop (Smoke)

Hocus Pocus 2 Sarah Sanderson Funko Pop (Smoke)

Hocus Pocus 2 Cassie Funko Pop

Hocus Pocus 2 Becca Funko Pop

Hocus Pocus 2 Gilbert Funko Pop

Hocus Pocus 2 Izzy Funko Pop

Hocus Pocus 2 Sanderson Sisters Pop Keychains

Pre-orders for the Hocus Pocus 2 wave of Funko Pops are available here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout). They should also be available here on Amazon at here at Hot Topic at some point in the next 24 hours. Note that the Hocus Pocus figures are part of a larger slate of Funko Pop drops for July 5th. You can keep tabs on all of the new releases right here.

Hocus Pocus Sequels

It took nearly 30 years, but Hocus Pocus did eventually spawn a sequel. 2022's Hocus Pocus 2 saw the return of Midler, Parker, Najimy, and Doug Jones, with the characters once again descending on the town of Salem. The film was released exclusively on Disney+ and quickly became the biggest original movie in the streamer's history.

Given the success of Hocus Pocus 2, it should come as no surprise that a third film is in the works at Disney. Hocus Pocus 3 will be bringing back the director and one of the writers from the hit sequel, with both Anne Fletcher and Jen D'Angelo reportedly returning for the next film.

As of right now, there has been no word as to which characters could appear in Hocus Pocus 3. The Sanderson Sisters are the cornerstone of the franchise, and Hocus Pocus 2 ended up establishing a new trio of main characters. There are also the teens from the original film that didn't make an appearance in the sequel, but could turn up for the third film.