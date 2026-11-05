Hunter Schafer In Talks for The Perfect X-Men Reboot Character, According to New MCU Rumor

Months after several MCU X-Men cast members were announced at D23, yet another fan-favorite X-Men character’s name is making its way through the rumor mill, this time with Euphoria and Hunger Games actress Hunter Schafer’s name reportedly attached. It’s been a long time coming for the MCU to fully launch the X-Men, but finally, that project is officially underway, with currently set for May 5, 2028. With that announcement also came the casting decisions for major characters like Storm (Maya Boyd), Minster Sinister (Adam Driver), Rogue (Inde Navarrette), Professor X (Christopher Abbott), and myriad others.

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However, one notable absence from the currently confirmed characters is Mystique. Now, a brand-new rumor has suggested that casting conversations for this character are actively underway, and Schafer, best known for playing Jules Vaughn in Euphoria and Tigris in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, is strongly in the running. Specifically, reports from scooper James Mack suggest that Schafer is in “serious talks” for the role, although no deal has reportedly officially been struck. Of course, given that this is just a rumor for now, it has to be taken with a grain of salt. If it is true, though, this would be an absolutely brilliant casting decision.

Hunter Schafer Is Perfect for Mystique

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Already, we know that Mystique is going to be in Avengers: Doomsday, with Rebecca Romijn reprising her role from the early 2000s films. Many suspect that Doomsday will, sadly, see these former X-Men killed off, thereby making way for the MCU’s rebooted X-Men (despite the fact that these are different universes, and they could therefore co-exist). Whether the MCU obliterates the 2000s X-Men on screen or not, though, a new era for this franchise is coming, and the casting decisions, such as Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, have already made it clear that the MCU is looking for a younger group of X-Men than some might be expecting. In light of that, though, Schafer seems like an even more perfect choice.

However, just as an actress in general, Schafer would be brilliant in this role. She has proven that she has the ability to play a quieter, more mysterious character, and she can also no doubt pull off a more complex (or even, depending on the interpretation, villainous) role. Given her filmography thus far, which has included the aforementioned major names, there’s also little concern that she would have difficulty joining a massive franchise like the MCU. If anything, it’s more than time for her to land a role as huge as this one, and it’s the type of move her fans have been hoping to see. Now, it’s just a question of whether this is a legitimate scoop or just a rumor. Hopefully, it’s the former.

Who do you hope to see step into the role of Mystique? Share your thoughts in the comments below.