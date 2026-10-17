James Cameron Finally Congratulates Endgame’s Box Office Victory With Awesome Marvel & Navi Crossover Art

It didn’t come as much of a surprise when Avengers: Endgame finally overtook Avatar as the highest-grossing movie of all time. If anything, it was only a matter of time before the movie took that honor once Avengers: Endgame Encore, the theatrical release, hit theaters in a well-timed marketing move from Marvel. But Avatar held on to the top spot for fifteen years, #1 from 2009 to 2019, then reclaimed it in 2021 and held it for another five years until earlier this month, when Endgame swooped in with its encore.

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And now James Cameron is wishing Marvel well in a way only he can (literally, no one else could pull this off)—with a frankly gorgeous piece of art depicting the Na’vi, including Tsu’tey and Neytiri, laying hands on Iron Man’s armor and declaring him one of their people. Across the image is written, “You are one of the people. Congratulations to Marvel and the #1 Avengers: Endgame Encore for Bringing Moviegoers to Cinemas.” It’s then signed off with a casual “Jim Cameron.”

James Cameron Pulled Out the Big Art Guns for This Congratulations

James Cameron congratulates ‘AVENGERS: ENDGAME’ on becoming the highest grossing film of all time, passing ‘AVATAR’ pic.twitter.com/cV7zBpZ8n1 — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) October 16, 2026

While most fans had to take a moment to grasp the meaning of time after becoming aware that Avatar would turn 20 in three and a half years, some were then able to debate whether Avatar would retake the #1 spot when it had its inevitable 20th-anniversary theatrical rerelease. One fan said, “I imagine Cameron will hold off re-releasing Avatar again until its actual 20th anniversary in 2029. And by that time, there’s a very good chance Doomsday and/or Secret Wars will have taken the title, plus a good lead thanks to box-office inflation (…unless the Russo Bros really f*ck up those movies…).”

Countering the idea that Doomsday will overtake Endgame, another fan added, “I am extremely passionate about the MCU, but I can’t see a world where Doomsday sniffs Endgame. The hype simply isn’t there amongst casual fans. Maybe if they give us some more to look at, the hype will start building, but to show nothing, trailers 2 months out doesn’t seem like we have enough time to snowball the interest. Unless Dr. Doom is really that hype, I don’t think he is as popular as comic book fans want him to be with the casual audience.”

But whatever your thoughts on the inevitable battle between Avatar and Avengers, it’s no long shot that these two franchises will trade the highest-grossing movie title back and forth over the next decade, at a minimum. Despite Avatar: Fire and Ash not performing as well as its predecessors, there are still at least two more Avatar movies on the way. And with Doomsday, Secret Wars, and the new X-Men IP coming in the near future, Marvel definitely isn’t slowing down any time soon.