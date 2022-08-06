Jamie Foxx Teases New Spawn Costume That Fills Up The Screen

Jamie Foxx is currently promoting his upcoming Netflix action/comedy/vampire flick, Day Shift, alongside Dave Franco. ComicBook.com had the chance to talk to the two stars about the new movie, and the conversation veered into Spawn territory. There has been a movie in the works for quite a while that's set to be based on Todd McFarlane's Image Comics character, Spawn, but not much is known about the project aside from Foxx's involvement. While speaking with ComicBook.com, Foxx called the Spawn movie "special" and teased what fans can expect from his costume.

"I've seen a lot of concepts," Foxx revealed when asked if a costume has been created. "Because Todd, what he does it, every single day he's doodling and he's fixing and he's doing some things that, to me, I think is gonna be like way out when you see it. And how he crafts that cape and how that cape becomes almost like – I'll say this – as big as the screen that you're watching."

ComicBook.com also had the chance to chat with McFarlane at San Diego Comic-Con last month, and he revealed he's "had that conversation" about developing Spawn as a streaming series instead of a movie.

"The answer is you should probably think about it. What if one of the big networks come out and draw up a ton of cash and say they want to make it a streaming movie?" McFarlane said. "My only hesitation for that kind of deal right now is that there's no data that I can think of that somebody's been able to build a [movie] franchise starting as a streaming [series]." He continued, "[Franchises] start in the theaters, then you can do side movies, then you can go to a series spun off from it."

McFarlane also revealed he debated announcing live-action Spawn news at San Diego Comic-Con or holding off until New York Comic Con later this year, closer to the release of the new Batman/Spawn crossover comic that was just announced.

"We had a big debate about whether we were going to make an announcement [at San Diego Comic-Con] ... I just thought it might be a little bit early, because I'm trying to make another one, two big announcements just as we're going into Hollywood to sell," he explained. "And the buzz of Spawn will be at a bit of an apex ... there will be a couple things that are buzzing, and I thought, '[San Diego] might just be a hair too early.'"

Stay tuned for more updates about Spawn.