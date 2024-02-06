Jonathan Majors Domestic Violence Sentencing Delayed

Jonathan Majors' sentencing for his domestic violence trial has been delayed. The former Kang the Conqueror actor was originally supposed to the be sentenced today. Majors found himself convicted of reckless assault and harassment back in December. In New York City, the plan for the next steps of the trial was supposed to occur this morning. The actors lawyer, Priya Chowdhury filed a couple motions with the court today according to Deadline's latest report. In a few hours, the court will address those motions and there could be more news out of the trial before business hours conclude. Majors will appear in court virtually instead of the planned in-person visit.

At the moment, the range of punishments for the former Marvel star is very wide. Majors could be sentenced to probation or he could face up to a year in jail. (The actor is a first-time offender and the case is a misdemeanor, that would explain these outcomes.) Grace Jabbari accused the Loki star of reckless assault and harrassment last year. The media firestorm around the case engulfed the entire MCU as fans waited for more details. After the trial Bega and more information manifested, the former fan-favorite found himself out of favor. Now, he could be facing time in prison.

Jonathan Majors Gives First Interview

(Photo: Photo: AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura/AP, GMA)

ABC sat down with Jonathan Majors earlier this year in his first televised interview since he was found guilty. In that conversation, the Marvel actor spoke about possibly doing things differently if given the chance. "I wouldn't have picked her up. I wouldn't have picked her up. I wouldn't have put her back in the car," Majors told ABC News. "I wouldn't have tried to keep her in the car. I would have gotten out of the car and ran immediately."

"I've witnessed [assault] but never participated. I've been smacked up before never exercised it," Majors said. "Those relationships went back to when I was 21, 22 years old and I just think, 'Was I a jerk? Was I a mean guy?' Knowing what I know now, severe depression, childhood trauma. I've had very few relationships, so I can gather what situations we're talking about. I was not the best boyfriend all the time. [I've] never hit a woman. I've never put my hands, struck a woman, ever."

Majors' Future Prospects

(Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

After the guilty verdict came down, Majors' legal team decided to issue a response to the ruling. Miss Chaudry and Majors maintain his innocence despite the outcome of the trial. Despite the posturing from his representation, Marvel Studios has still severed ties with the former Kang actor. In addition, his big awards season project, Magazine Dreams, has been left in limbo until some company chooses to release it into the world.

"It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari's story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr. Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her. We are grateful for that. We are disappointed, however, that despite not believing Ms. Jabbari, the jury nevertheless found that Mr. Majors was somehow reckless while she was attacking him. Mr. Majors is grateful to God, his family, his friends, and his fans for their love and support during these harrowing eight months. Mr. Majors still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name."

