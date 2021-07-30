Jungle Cruise Total Film Cover Revealed

✖

After a long delay due to the pandemic, Disney's Jungle Cruise is finally being released in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access next month. The movie is set to star Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock alongside Emily Blunt, and last month brought the long-awaited trailer for the film. In honor of Jungle Cruise's upcoming release, Blunt and Johnson are gracing the latest cover of Total Film.

"It's new Total Film day," @TotalFilm tweeted yesterday. "Featuring our #JungleCruise set visit with

@TheRockand Emily Blunt, @VancityReynolds and Jodie Comer talking #FreeGuy, Henry Golding on the set of Snake Eyes, and so much more." You can check out the Jungle Cruise cover in the tweet below:

It's new Total Film day! Featuring our #JungleCruise set visit with @TheRock and Emily Blunt, @VancityReynolds and Jodie Comer talking #FreeGuy, Henry Golding on the set of Snake Eyes, and so much more https://t.co/BO0bRmdqzv — Total Film (@totalfilm) June 25, 2021

Last month, Jungle Cruise was also the cover story for the summer 2021 issue of Disney twenty-three magazine. In addition to Blunt and Johnson, Jungle Cruise will also star Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. The movie was helmed by House of Wax and The Shallows director, Jaume Collet-Serra, with a screenplay from Michael Green and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa. You can check out the official synopsis for Jungle Cruise below.

"Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance."

Jungle Cruise arrives in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 30th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

