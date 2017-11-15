Zack Snyder's Justice League Reveals New Cyborg Poster

✖

Zack Snyder's Justice League has revealed a new poster featuring Ray Fisher as Cyborg. This poster follows posters for the other members of the Justice League, including Superman, Batman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, and The Flash. It's all part of the build-up to the debut of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max in less than two weeks. That's the official debut, as opposed to the error that released it early on Tuesday. Fisher commented on that leak via Twitter, stating, "You know what beats a leak? A flood of views on HBO Max! On March 18th we’re watching #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague on repeat ALL DAY LONG!!! Who’s streaming with me???"

Fisher previously shed light on Cyborg's character arc in Zack Snyder's Justice League. "Cyborg in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, he's not a happy camper by any stretch, but I don't think anybody would be if you had just lost everything that you've known about yourself," He explained during an appearance on The Nice Cast. "Your body, you've lost your mother, you've lost your ability to play football, one of the defining things that you've established for yourself. You've lost a sense of yourself, and it's about finding that again, finding that humanity again.

(Photo: HBO Max)

"There's a ton of allegory with respect to that in being a Black man and just the journey that Black people have taken in this country. It can go as deep as you will allow it to, and I thank my stars that I was in the capable hands of Chris and Zack to be like, 'Listen, how far are we going to take this? This can hit some hearts, man. It can really hit some hearts.'"

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

What do you think of the new Zack Snyder's Justice League Cyborg poster? Let us know what you think in the comments section. Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on March 18th on HBO Max.