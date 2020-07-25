Zack Snyder Addresses Green Lantern's Justice League Debut

Zack Snyder has addressed Green Lantern’s Justice League debut. Justice Con rolls on and the fans want to know who wild of a departure they should be expecting on HBO Max. A number of the Corps showed up in the theatrical version of the movie, but a lot of viewers found that disappointing because there wasn’t the attachment to a singular Lantern. This particular Green Lantern conversation sprung up when talking about merchandise, specifically t-shirts. On some of the promotional shirts, there were a number of hero’s logos present. A Lantern symbol was there in the mix as well, but the director played coy when asked about the logo’s inclusion.

All Snyder could say was, “I did put that there didn’t I…” He also made a facial expression before offering no comment. That line of questioning centered around both Martian Manhunter and Green Lantern. Fans are hoping for an increased presence of the two in this new cut of Justice League. Kevin Smith talked to Comicbook.com earlier this year and dropped some gems from the test screening. Fans of Darkseid and the Lantern Corps will be intrigued by his accounts.

“I was talking to some cats who were in visual effects. They had done some visual effects on Justice League,” he told us on Instagram Live. “They saw the boards layed out, very elaborate boards, some of them drawn by Jim Lee that laid out the three movies that they were going to make. Somewhere it became two. I guess the idea was, the movies were Batman v Superman, Justice League 1, and Justice League 2. There was this vision of a grand universe. He said he saw Martian Manhunter on it. He said he saw Green Lanterns and stuff like that.”

“So, he broke down the script that he got to read. The movie that they shot originally, and then the movie that we saw,” Smith added. “That’s where I first heard about what we would call the Snyder Cut. From people that worked on the movie, special effects people, they were like, ‘Dude, Darkseid was in it. This was in it…’ They went through everything. Then we did an episode of Fatman Beyond and we were reading some Internet piece about someone who had said Darkseid was in it.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is scheduled to hit HBO Max next year.

