Keanu Reeves Teases The Matrix 4 After Filming Resumes

Hollywood has been mired in uncertainty with the spread of COVID-19 shutting down many productions all over the globe, but studios appear eager to return to a sense of normalcy with blockbusters like the upcoming The Matrix 4. Actor Keanu Reeves is returning to the franchise once again to play the role of Neo, and the star recently revealed that filming is about to get underway in Berlin, Germany. While there are questions about how the franchise could possibly continue after the events of The Matrix Revolutions, the actor is eager to get back to work.

Reeves recently spoke with Variety in promotion of Bill & Ted Face the Music releasing this week, addressing future projects like The Matrix 4.

"I’m here in Berlin, and everybody who’s working on the production has worked thoroughly and in concert with the local government and industries and the Babelsberg, [Germany] studios. The protocols are in place. They’re effective. The process of filmmaking has felt normal, which I’m really grateful for. And knock on wood, everybody’s been OK. We’re about three weeks in. The writers [David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon] and the director [Lana Wachowski] have come up with a beautiful, beautiful story. It’s really thrilling to be making a much easier Matrix movie."

The Matrix 4 is one of the first major Hollywood productions to return for filming after coronavirus effectively shut down the entertainment industry earlier this year, and Reeves previously spoke about the protocols put in place to keep everyone safe as they work to complete the movie.

“It’s great. It’s an honor to be working. I’m in Berlin, you can hear the sirens,” Reeves told the Associated Press. “You know, there’s some really thoughtful, effective protocols in place. The rhythm of filmmaking has been not really impacted or interrupted.”

He added, "If you’re ever going to get into any kind of situation that needs to be figured out or ‘How do we do this?’ Show business people are the best,” the star added. “We’re scrappy, we know how to get stuff done. We’re inventive, we think on our feet. That kind of kindred spirit coming together. It goes back to ‘Let’s put on a show! We’ve got some props, we’ve got some things, we’re going to run it!’ That spirit is definitely alive and well on The Matrix."

The Matrix 4 is currently scheduled to release in theaters on April 1, 2022.

