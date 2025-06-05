Kevin Feige Hints at Unexpected Twist to Thunderbolts’ Fantastic Four Post-Credits Scene

Despite appearing like a movie with little stakes, Thunderbolts* has a lot going on. Not only does the titular team have to save New York City from The Void’s rampage, but they also have to deal with their own demons. However, the biggest surprise comes toward the end of the movie, when Valentina Allegra de Fontaine announces to the press that she’s finally ready to reveal the New Avengers to the world. While the members of the team are caught off guard, they take to their new roles quickly, finally embracing their heroic sides after years of suppressing them. In fact, they’re so on top of their game that they’re ready when a mysterious ship arrives in Earth’s atmosphere in the Thunderbolts* post-credits scene.

Yelena Belova and Co. learn that the ship isn’t from their universe, so they’re immediately on edge. Adding to their confusion is the logo on the vehicle, a number 4, which doesn’t mean anything to the New Avengers but does to the audience. The post-credits scene seemingly marks the Fantastic Four’s first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige doesn’t want anyone to jump to conclusions.

After the excitement surrounding the post-credits scene died down, frustration grew in its place. Fans believed that Thunderbolts* spoiled the end of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, revealing that Galactus destroyed the Earth that Marvel’s First Family calls home and sent them out into the multiverse to seek help. Feige has another theory, though, one that posits that the ship at the end of Thunderbolts* may not be the same one that appears in First Steps.

While speaking to Empire for its July 2025 magazine issue, Feige was asked for his take on the connection between the two 2025 MCU movies, specifically whether the Excelsior, the ship the Fantastic Four own in First Steps, is already in the Sacred Timeline. “The name of their ship is the Excelsior, and there is a Fantastic Four ship entering the MCU in the tag,” he said. “But I’m not sure they’re the same ship.”

Since Thunderbolts* doesn’t show the occupants of the ship, Feige is able to play coy for the time being. However, by the time First Steps comes out in July, all of his cards will need to be on the table.

Marvel Studios Can’t Hide the Fantastic Four Forever

While there’s a slim chance that variants of the Fantastic Four are on the ship making a beeline toward Earth in Thunderbolts*, the more likely scenario is that Marvel Studios isn’t ready to show the state the heroes are in just yet. After all, they’re preparing to go up against Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds, which is no small feat. There could be major character moments in the movie that affect the titular team deeply. Fortunately, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel because the entire Fantastic Four is set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

Without knowing how the events of First Steps play out, it’s difficult to determine just how significant a role the group will have in the MCU’s next team-up movie. It’s safe to assume they’re not going to be standing in the background the whole time, though, as their arch-enemy from the pages of Marvel Comics, Doctor Doom, is going to be Doomsday‘s villain.

First Steps director Matt Shakman claims that Doom is not part of his movie, meaning it may be up to Doomsday to set up the rivalry. But Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier likely thought the Fantastic Four weren’t part of his project at one point. It’s just hard to take anyone working for Marvel Studios at their word these days.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25, 2025.

Do you think the ships in Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps are the same one? What do you think will happen in the MCU’s next movie? Let us know in the comments below!