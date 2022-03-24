Kingsman and Sing 2 Star Taron Egerton Contracts COVID-19

Actor Taron Egerton has made headlines once again due to his ongoing work with a London play, having collapsed on stage on the opening night earlier this month, as the actor has now tested positive for COVID-19. Deadline brings word of the development which comes via the producers of his new play. In a statement they wrote: “Taron Egerton has unfortunately tested positive for Covid. In accordance with the production’s health & safety protocols, he will now isolate and we expect Taron to return to the show next week.” The play is scheduled for a 12 week run, meaning Egerton will be out for almost 10% of the production’s total shows.

Egerton has had a rough few weeks after his collapse on stage. At the time it was reported that the 32-year-old star collapsed in the middle of the show and was reportedly helped by a doctor in the audience. After about 40 minutes, the play continued with the understudy finishing the role. Following the event, Egerton took to social media and wrote: “I’ve decided to put a positive spin on it and I would appreciate it if anyone who was in the theatre last night just said that I gave such a committed, electrifying performance that my body couldn’t handle it and checked out. That being said, apparently you’re meant to actually do the full show and not just three quarters of it. So I’ll be back with a vengeance tomorrow night. That you to the amazing team at the theatre and my wonderful cast mates for being so lovely.”

Egerton’s most recent appearance on the big screen was when he leant his voice to Sing 2, the follow-up to Illumination Entertainment’s mega-hit. The last time that the actor was actually seen though was in 2019’s Rocketman, the biopic of Elton John that earned him a Golden Globe Award.

It was previously reported that a third movie in the Kingsman franchise, starring Egerton, was in the works. Franchise producer and director Matthew Vaughn shared the news with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview last year. “We’re all set to go,’ Vaughn said. ‘We start filming in September.” He further teased that this Kingsman 3 will wrap up Eggsy’s story.

“I’m really not allowed to say anything, but there is a script,” Egerton revealed in 2019. “It’s a really neat idea. That plan, at the moment, is that we’d like to do another one, one more time.”