Lizzo Wants to Star in The Bodyguard Remake With Marvel’s Chris Evans

It was announced earlier this week that Warner Bros. has plans to remake The Bodyguard, the beloved romantic drama from 1992 that starred Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner. According to Variety, Tony-nominated playwright Matthew López (The Inheritance) has been tapped to write the remake’s script. There’s currently no word on who will be starring in the upcoming film, but there’s one singing sensation who has thrown her hat in the ring. Not only does Lizzo want to take on the Houston role, but she’d like to star opposite Chris Evans.

“What y’all think? 😏,” Lizzo captioned a TikTok video. Using the “What are we talking about?” format, Lizzo shared headlines about The Bodyguard remake followed by a tweet suggesting Evans and her for the cast. You can check out the video below:

This is not the first time there’s been some fun online love between Lizzo and Evans. Lizzo got connected to Evans back in April when she outed herself in another TikTok video for sending a bunch of drunk DMs to the Captain America star, confessing her love for him. She captioned that TikTok video with “Don’t drink and DM.” However, Evans responded to her confession with an adorable reply. “No shame in a drunk DM,” he wrote with face-blowing-a-kiss emoji. “God knows I’ve done worse on this app lol.”

In a follow-up TikTok, Lizzo jokingly claimed that she was pregnant with Evans’ baby. “This is something I’ve really been trying to keep personal and private. Just between me and the father of my child. But since we’re airing out all of the rumors today, I’ve been sucking in. We’re gonna have a little America.”

Evans has yet to respond to Lizzo’s casting suggestion for The Bodyguard, but fans of the duo would certainly love to see them get together on the big screen. While we await news on casting for the remake, there’s plenty to look forward to from Evans. The actor recently reunited with Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, for The Gray Man, which wrapped filming in July. The film is also set to feature Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, and Alfre Woodard.

