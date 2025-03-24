Lynda Carter to Be Honored for Wonder Woman 50th Anniversary (But Will She Return?)

The 2025 Paley Honors Spring Gala is celebrating Lynda Carter for the 50th anniversary of Wonder Woman. Carter portrayed the DC icon in the Wonder Woman live-action series of the mid-’90s and became synonymous with the character. So much so that all other Wonder Woman performances are compared to Carter’s. While fans wait to hear news on who will play Wonder Woman in James Gunn’s new DC Universe, Carter will get the recognition she deserves when she’s honored by the Paley Center for Media when the celebration kicks off on Monday, May 19th.

“Lynda Carter’s iconic portrayal remains a timeless symbol of strength, courage, and empowerment,” said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO of The Paley Center for Media. Lynda Carter was a Wonder Woman in front of and behind the camera. While she performed heroics when the lights were on, she continued her valiant work in her personal life as well. Carter is an advocate and philanthropist who works with the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum, City of Hope/TGen’s blood cancer research, and the ERA Coalition, just to name a few organizations she’s a part of.

Along with celebrating Lynda Carter, the 2025 Paley Honors Spring Gala is also celebrating billionaire and businessman Joe Tsai; media and sports entrepreneur Crystal McCrary; and the ABC News morning program Good Morning America, which is also celebrating its 50th anniversary. Tsai is the owner of the NBA basketball team the Brooklyn Nets and the WNBA champion New York Liberty. He’s also the co-founder and chairman of Alibaba Group.

“Joe Tsai is a world-renowned industry icon whose innovative and visionary leadership continues to shape the future of business,” stated Reidy. “Crystal McCrary is an award-winning producer making a groundbreaking impact as a media and sports trailblazer.”

A prequel series based on Wonder Woman was one of the many projects announced when DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran unveiled the new DC Universe’s opening slate of projects. When asked in November if Paradise Lost is still “in active development,” Gunn replied: “Very active development.”

Paradise Lost was among the first projects announced in January 2023 when Gunn and Safran announced their plans for the DC Universe. At the time, they held a press conference, describing Paradise Lost as a “Game of Thrones-ish story” set on the island of Themyscira before Diana was born. Fans speculated that the show might take inspiration from the comic series “Paradise Island Lost” by Phil Jiminez and George Pérez, which was about a civil war on Themyscira.

“It’s really about the political intrigue behind a society of all women,” Safran said at the time. Gunn added: “How did that come about? What’s the origin of an island of all women? What are the beautiful truths and the ugly truths behind all of that? And what’s the scheming like between the different power players in that society?”

So it appears that Wonder Woman is moving on from the likes of Lynda Carter and Gal Gadot. They will both hold a special place in the hearts of fans, but DC and Warner Bros. are looking to start with a fresh face. Let us know your thoughts on Lynda Carter’s Wonder Woman celebration in the comments below!

