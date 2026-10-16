Mckenna Grace Reveals the Marvel Character She Wants To Play (& It’s Perfect)

Actress Mckenna Grace has been collecting major franchises like Infinity Stones for the last several years, and now, she’s confirmed that she would be interested in a particular Marvel role that would honestly be perfect for her. Although Grace is just 20 years old, she has already starred in some major roles. In fact, in terms of her upcoming shows and movies, she is about to appear in the new Hunger Games movie, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, and she is also playing fan-favorite Scooby-Doo character Daphne in Netflix’s Scooby-Doo: Origins. However, with her still being so young, there are no doubt countless roles to come, and that could include Marvel.

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Specifically, when recently asked in an interview whether she would be open to the idea of playing Gwen Stacy in the MCU, Grace said, “Stop it because whenever I get fan casted for things, that’s when it doesn’t happen, stop. No, oh my gosh, of course, that would be such a dream job for any actor.” Clearly, Grace is interested enough in the possibility that she’s worried about jinxing it with fan casting, and while it doesn’t seem as though anything to that effect is currently in the works, this casting would make sense not only for Grace herself but also in terms of the MCU.

Mckenna Grace Would Make a Great Gwen Stacy

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Not only does Mckenna Grace already have the look to be Gwen Stacy, but also, she’s more than proven her ability to step into a massive franchise like Marvel and perfectly stick the landing. That shouldn’t really come as any surprise, given that she’s been acting since she was a young child. However, this move wouldn’t just make sense from Grace’s standpoint. Rather, the arrival of Gwen Stacy is something that MCU fans have been asking for essentially since Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies began, and surprisingly, she still hasn’t made any appearance. It’s possible that the next Spider-Man movie could finally bring this character to the MCU, and Grace does seem like a solid option.

The only questions would be the role she would play and what the future of Holland’s Spider-Man currently is in the MCU. In terms of the former, if Spider-Man: Brand New Day is any indication, MCU fans do not want to see MJ and Peter not be together, nor do they want to see either one catching feelings for someone else. It would therefore be a bad (and, at this point, just confusing) decision to have Gwen come in as any sort of love interest for Peter. Yet, there are obviously many ways to bring Gwen in that certainly wouldn’t require that love story. Perhaps more troubling is the uncertainly about how long these Spider-Man movies will continue. Already, there have been four, which is among the most of one branch of the MCU, only in competition with the Thor movies. Even so, there have already been , so this is definitely a possibility.

Would you want to see Mckenna Grace as Gwen Stacy in the MCU? Share your thoughts in the comments below.