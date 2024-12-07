The Best Action Sequences in MCU Phase One

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has 34 movies, 11 Disney+ series, and nearly five entire phases under its belt, but many fans understandably still have a soft spot for the entries that started it all. 2008’s Iron Man is still widely considered one of the best movies the MCU has to offer, and the same could be said for 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger and Marvel’s The Avengers. There’s also just something about the first phase’s action sequences. As the MCU has gone on, some entries have settled for the now-standard something-big-dropping-from-the-sky finale, while others have managed to shake up the formula a bit, e.g. Ant-Man and the Wasp, the three Spider-Man movies, and Deadpool & Wolverine. But, when it comes to Phase One, there’s a natural progression in fight scene complexity from Iron Man to The Avengers that gives each a certain charm that sets them apart from the rest of the MCU. From Tony Stark’s escape from the Ten Rings to the battle for New York, these are the best action sequences in the MCU’s first phase.

Escaping Captivity in Iron Man

Tony Stark’s escape from captivity in Afghanistan got MCU action sequences off to a perfect start. It’s bombastic, but also character focused. After all, the audience just spent about a half an hour watching Stark become close with Yinsen (who at first, he doesn’t even remember from a previous meeting), only to then have his friend slain by their captors: the Ten Rings.

There’s also a great amount of tension-building as the movie builds towards Stark suiting up, primarily when it comes to the billionaire’s supposed building of the “Jericho” missile. Then, once he and Yinsen have been discovered constructing the arc reactor instead of that missile, the audience gets to see the full suit at the same time as the Ten Rings. The scene works primarily because it shows Stark’s potential for growth as a character, but it’s certainly still neat to see the prototype Iron Man armor shooting flames out of its arms at ultra-volatile ammunition crates.

A Peacekeeping Mission in Iron Man

Like how the escape from the Ten Rings showed the potential for personal growth in Stark, so too did his reaction to finding out his weapons (the production of which he ordered discontinued) were still being sold to that terrorist group. In his brand-new red and gold suit he goes back to the country he escaped from, not only to destroy what remains of his weapons, but to save the people being subjugated by them.

It’s a scene that ends up being hugely impactful on the film’s narrative, given it ends up revealing just who had been selling those weapons to the Ten Rings. But, in the end, it’s the action sequence that gave the movie its most trailer-worthy moments, including Iron Man confidently walking away from a tank after firing a little explosive into its hull.

Iron Man vs. Iron Monger in Iron Man

With a few trailer-worthy moments, Iron Man vs. Iron Monger is an entertaining and worthy conclusion to an all-around solid movie. The metal-on-metal street clash may be somewhat brief, but the whole sequence really stands out thanks to Stark getting run over by a panicking family and his adversary’s hard-learned lessons about the effects of frosting on their suits. Not to mention, the shot of Iron Monger lifting up a speeding motorcycle and slamming it against Iron Man sticks in the memory.

To cap it all off, Tony makes a selfless decision that shows his growth as an individual the past two hours. He survives that selfless decision, but he doesn’t know that will be the case at the time, and that’s a great way to end things. Furthermore, as a whole, the sequence is coherent, which is something that can’t quite be said for all of its immediate sequel’s set pieces. But more on that in a bit.

Hulk vs. Abomination in The Incredible Hulk

The Incredible Hulk was essentially retroactively incorporated into the MCU from the beginning. It wasn’t shot from the get-go as an entry of the universe as a whole, but before long it was seen as a rational point to just go for it and introduce another member of the Avengers. The point is, more often than not, it’s the one MCU film that just doesn’t quite feel 100 percent like an MCU film, and to an extent that includes its action sequences, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t noteworthy.

The clash between Blonsky and Hulk at Culver University deserves some props, especially the money shot of Banner’s hand slamming against the glass of an elevated walkway, that hand turning green, and then the big guy jumping through the glass. However, the rock ’em sock ’em finale is the film’s best. Has all of the CGI in the Harlem sequence aged all that well? Not quite. Does the usage of “Hulk smash!” seem a little on-the-nose in hindsight? Sure, but it also shows that this is the solo Hulk movie that actually knows how to construct a Hulk action sequence, which Ang Lee’s bizarre 2003 snoozer most certainly did not.

Fending Off a Hammeroid Attack in Iron Man 2

The third act battle of Tony and Rhodey facing the Hammer Drones and Whiplash in Iron Man 2 faces the same problem that its other major set piece does: it’s on the short side. However, there are a few things that give the final battle the edge over the Monaco race fight, even if that’s the one with the film’s best money shot (Vanko thrashing his whips with razor-sharp precision and a growing smile).

For one, there’s the rapid-fire series of shots showing the armored duo blasting apart the drones. Samurai Jack‘s Genndy Tartakovsky storyboarded the film, and this is where it’s most apparent. Two, there’s Tony is “fending off a Hammeroid attack” line, which is just perfectly in line with the character.

Reckless Behavior on Jotunheim in Thor

Thor‘s third act fight with the Destroyer in New Mexico is the film’s big set-piece, but it’s actually pretty bland. The best part about it really isn’t the fight itself but rather Thor’s embracing of responsibility and humility and subsequent earning of Mjölnir.

When it comes to Kenneth Branagh’s Thor, the action peaks towards the beginning, in the scene where the title character’s aforementioned responsibility and humility come into question. The Jotunheim fight is the most impactful set piece because it’s a clear indication that Thor is the most powerful Avenger (at least of those introduced throughout Phase One). He mows down Frost Giants like they’re nothing and puts the cherry on the sundae by flying through a Frost Beast’s skull via its open mouth.

We’re Gonna Need a Montage in Captain America: The First Avenger

There’s an argument to be made that Joe Johnston’s Captain America: The First Avenger isn’t just the best film of MCU’s first phase, but of the franchise overall. Yet, it’s not the action sequences that propel it to the top, it’s the film’s focus on character, its successfully replicated retro style, and the chemistry between Chris Evans and Haley Atwell. In fact, when it comes to the action sequence department, the film’s pretty light, but there are still notable moments.

The scene of Rogers chasing the HYDRA agent just after he’s gotten buffed up is fun, but if there’s an apex to its action sequences, it’s the (Return of the Jedi-referencing) montage once Rogers has broken out of being a “dancing monkey” and truly becomes Captain America. Even still, the movie’s a true winner because of its smaller, action-oriented moments, e.g. Peggy Carter unloading a clip into Cap’s shield, not to test its strength, but to show she does in fact have feelings for Steve and didn’t much care to see him fondue-ing with Pvt. Lorraine.

Attack on the S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier in Marvel’s The Avengers

The elongated sequence of a brainwashed Hawkeye leading the charge to rescue Loki from his captivity on the S.H.I.E.L.D. helicarrier works because it’s intercut with a bone-crunching fight between Thor and Hulk. Not to mention, it’s like a training mission for the team before they get to the Chitauri invasion. Their ability to work as a team has yet to be cemented, and that’s fun to watch.

The sequence helps establish the rapport between Steve Rogers and Tony Stark and, to an extent, the dynamic between Bruce Banner and Natasha Romanoff. She’s the one who tries to calm him down, which is an act that could have gotten her killed. Better yet, it’s not with a silly “the sun’s going down” mantra.

The Battle for New York in Marvel’s The Avengers

The crown jewel of MCU Phase One’s action sequences, The Avengers‘ final fight was and remains one of the franchise’s most entertaining set pieces. And rightly so, considering it has a flow that sometimes even the pacing of the same movie’s narrative lacks (the first 20 minutes are a bit plodding). Beyond that, the shot circling the now-united team is about as iconic as imagery in the MCU can get.

The Chitauri make for better cannon fodder than an actual threat, but they’re the perfect first third act challenge for the team. And, when it comes to Loki, there’s Hulk’s thrashing him around like a ragdoll. That’s a moment that’s been referenced in MCU projects down the line for good reason, that reason being it’s part of a much larger iconic action sequence that is just about as good as the MCU gets.

Phase One of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be streamed on Disney+.