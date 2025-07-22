Power Rangers Fans Just Got a Big Streaming Surprise

Power Rangers fans just received a major streaming surprise from the 1990s. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie, the 1995 theatrical film that captured the franchise at the peak of its popularity, is now officially available to stream on Prime Video. The movie’s arrival on the service is a significant development for fans, as its streaming availability has been inconsistent over the years, often making it difficult to find. This new release offers an easy way to revisit the Power Rangers’ first big-screen adventure, which represented a massive production upgrade from the television series with an entirely original story separate from the show’s canon, newly designed armored Ranger suits, all-new Zords, and the memorably over-the-top villain Ivan Ooze (Paul Freeman).

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie was released in the summer of 1995, strategically placed between the second and third seasons of the hit television show to capitalize on its immense following. The plot kicks off when the six-thousand-year-old tyrant Ivan Ooze is unearthed in Angel Grove and immediately launches an assault on the Rangers’ Command Center. He incapacitates their mentor, Zordon (Nicholas Bell), and destroys their Power Coins, leaving the team powerless. To save Zordon and the world, the Rangers travel to the distant planet of Phaedos. There, they meet the warrior Dulcea (Mariska Hargitay, who guides them on a quest to obtain the “Great Power” of the Ninjetti, which comes with new uniforms and the brand-new Ninja Zords.

While Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie was released as an ambitious expansion to the franchise, it quickly became a non-canonical one-shot adventure when the television series introduced the Ninjetti powers and Ninja Zords through a completely different storyline. Still, that didn’t stop the movie from becoming a classic in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers history. Upon its release, the film received mixed reviews from critics who were often dismissive of the source material. Nevertheless, it grossed over $66 million worldwide on a modest $15 million budget, proving the brand could draw a significant audience to theaters. Its legacy is that of a successful big-budget experiment, remembered for its impressive practical effects, original fight choreography, and a charismatic villain who remains a high point for many viewers.

A New Power Rangers Movie Faces an Uphill Battle

Despite the success of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie, the franchise has failed to launch another hit theatrical project so far. Talk of another movie attempt gained traction in late 2024, when reports stated that a new Power Rangers movie was in early development at Paramount. Those reports suggested the new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers movie would be a complete reboot, entirely separate from the defunct Netflix universe Hasbro had previously been planning. The project was said to be on a fast track, with Paramount and Skydance allegedly moving forward for a possible late 2026 release. However, since those initial reports surfaced, there have been no official announcements or confirmations from either Paramount or Hasbro, making a 2026 release impossible.

Should the new Power Rangers reboot move forward, it will face immense pressure, largely due to the shadow of the last cinematic failure. The 2017 Power Rangers film from Lionsgate was a high-profile attempt to relaunch the franchise with a grittier tone. The movie underperformed at the box office and was met with a lukewarm reception from both critics and a significant portion of the core fanbase, leading to the cancellation of its planned sequels. Fortunately, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie still exists, allowing fans to experience the best long-form story the franchise has ever released.

